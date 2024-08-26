Vote: Who is the best running back in Louisiana high school football entering 2024?
Recently, SBLive took a look at several of the premier running backs returning for the upcoming 2024 season in Louisiana high school football.
We have selected more than 25 of the top running backs in the state. Now, we want to hear from you.
Louisiana high school football: Top running backs returning in 2024
Take a look at the top running backs in Louisiana and then scroll down to the poll below to cast your vote on who you think should be the winner. Voting closes on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11:59 Central time.
TOP RUNNING BACKS IN LOUISIANA ENTERING 2024
D’Shaun Ford, Opelousas, Sr.
James Simon, Calvary Baptist, Sr.
Harlem Berry, St. Martin’s Episcopal, Sr.
JT Lindsey, Alexandria, Sr.
Jaylon Coleman, Vandebilt Catholic, Sr.
Jasper Parker, Archbishop Shaw, Sr.
Nate Sheppard, Mandeville, Sr.
Lakedrin Harvey, Dutchtown, Sr.
Xavier Ford, Leesville, Sr.
Chad Elzy, Ascension Catholic, Sr.
Tavias Gordon, Westgate, Sr.
Re’John Zeno, Jennings, Sr.
Jim Burlew, Buckeye, Sr.
Kyreon Prier, Marksville, Sr.
Jukadynn Carter, Logansport, Sr.
Ky’Ree Paul, Istrouma, Sr.
Kenny Thomas, North DeSoto, Jr.
Jalen Noel, Lafayette Christian, Sr.
Jordan Hayes, Ruston, Sr.
KeRynn Smith, Holy Cross, Jr.
Shanga Charles, New Iberia, Sr.
Emmanuel Williams, Central-Baton Rouge, Sr.
Dedric Lastie, Riverside Academy, Sr.
Calvin “CJ” Smith, Hahnville, Sr.
Jaylon Nichols, Neville, Sr.
Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, Sr.
Armariyan Asberry, Southern Lab, Sr.
Ke’Von Johnson, Northwest, Jr.