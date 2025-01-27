Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (1/27/2025)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congrats to last week's winner: Levon Gipson of De La Salle boys basketball
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Niran Ogunyemi, jr, Captain Shreve boys basketball
The Gators downed Airline, 58-48, to stay undefeated in District 1-5A. Ogunyemi scored 17 points with seven rebounds, two steals and two assists for Shreve (14-7, 3-0), which is No. 10 in the Division I select power ratings.
Ian Edmond, soph, Zachary boys basketball
The Broncos' point guard put in 14 points with four rebounds, three assists and a steal in an 86-50 win over Parkview Baptist at Madison Prep's Charger Classic. Zachary is 19-2 and No. 1 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Taylor Galiano, soph, Mandeville girls basketball
The 17-6 Skippers won their sixth straight game by handling Covington, 63-22, in a district matchup. Galiano posted 11 points to accompany three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
Jordyn Johnson, sr, Alexandria boys basketball
Johnson tossed in a career-high 42 points to pace the Trojans to an 89-52 district win over West Monroe. Alexandria is 23-5 and No. 5 in the Division I select power ratings.
Joran Parker, sr, Ruston boys basketball
The Bearcats' basketball team features several players from its football team that has made back to back state championship appearances. One of those is Parker, a receiver on the gridiron who scored 12 points in a 59-16 drubbing of Northwood, according to Jeremy Bryant of MyArkLaMiss. Ruston stayed undefeated in district and moved to 10-4.
Lebron Deal, jr, Bastrop boys basketball
In an 86-18 thumping of North Webster, Deal finished with 17 points, seven steals, six assists, three rebounds and a block. Bastrop is 12-4 and No. 9 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Jaiden Franklin, jr, Minden boys basketball
Franklin poured in 22 points with four rebounds and three assists to push the Crimson Tide to a 75-45 win over Woodlawn-Shreveport. Minden is 15-2 and No. 3 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Ava West, soph, Sterlington girls basketball
West chalked up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-37 district rout of Carroll. Sterlington is 14-7 and No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Trey Spann, jr, Lincoln Prep boys basketball
Spann totaled 13 points, four steals, two assists and a rebound in a 55-14 win over Jonesboro-Hodge, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Lincoln Prep is 16-6, No. 2 in the Division IV select power ratings, and has won six straight games.
Kerel Dean, sr, Bossier boys basketball
The 6-foot-7 forward pumped in 29 points in Bossier's 64-52 win over Booker T. Washington-Shreveport, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. The Bearkats are 1-0 in district and have some momentum after easily defeating Richwood in their previous outing, 76-51.
Dimitry Baylor-Nard, soph, Evangel Christian boys basketball
The Eagles defeated Huntington in a district contest, 70-54. Baylor-Nard scored 18 points with five rebounds for Evangel (11-11), which also beat Airline last week.
Kodi Miller, jr, Simpson girls basketball
The Broncos, who are No. 1 in Class C, continued their impressive campaign with a 57-34 win over Pleasant Hill. Miller scored 16 points for Simpson (31-2).
Jayden Wells, sr, Red River boys basketball
The Bulldogs got past Winnfield in a district game, 70-63, as Wells tallied 14 points. Red River, which has won eight straight games, is 16-3 and No 1 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Otis Anderson, sr, New Iberia boys basketball
Anderson's 14 points led the Yellow Jackets to a 45-24 win over Loreauville. Anderson made 3 of 4 shots in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers, for the 10-8 Yellow Jackets.
Phillip Wright, sr, Destrehan boys track & field
The LSU football receiver signee took first place in the 60-meter dash (6.92) and the 400 meters (49.95) at the LSU indoor high school state track and field qualifying meet.
Molly Cramer, fr, Parkview Baptist girls track and field
Cramer won the 1,600 meters (5:07.66) and the 3,200 (11:11.70) at the LSU indoor high school state track and field qualifying meet.
Mac Couhig, sr, Catholic-BR boys soccer
Couhig scored the only goal, his 25th of the year, to lift the Bears to a 1-0 win over Baton Rouge High, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Catholic is 12-3-3 and No. 6 in the Division I power ratings.
Taylor Smith, sr, Denham Springs girls basketball
Smith's 19 points helped the Yellow Jacket secure a 60-50 win over Walker, which came into the game with a 25-0 record. Denham Springs is now 17-8 and No. 10 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Zane Blanchard, soph, Southside boys wrestling
Blanchard, who was seeded first with a 36-0 record at the Ken Cole Wrestling Invitational at Comeaux High in Lafayette, won the 106 lbs. division with a fall over No. 2 William Fontenot of Brother Martin, who came into the event with a 36-5 mark.
Alex Rozas, jr, Teurlings Catholic boys wrestling
Rozas, the No. 1 seed in the 120 lbs. division at the Ken Cole Invitational, won by fall over No. 2 Wesley Hyatt of Dutchtown. Rozas entered the tourney with a 43-4 record.
Brayden Forman, soph, Acadiana boys wrestling
Forman won the 150 lbs. division at the Ken Cole Invitational with a majority decision over Caleb Lavine of Sam Houston. Forman came into the event as the No. 1 seed with a 38-4 record. Lavine (57-5) was No. 2.
Evan Angriasano, sr, Dutchtown boys wrestling
Angriasano came into the Ken Cole Invitational with a 27-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the 215 lbs. division. He pinned South Beauregard's Blake Butler to win first place.
Kolton West, sr, Live Oak boys wrestling
The No. 4 seed in the 157 lbs, division at the Ken Cole Invitation with a 43-8 record, West won the event with a major decision over top-seeded Larry Davis of Parkway.
Jonas Rebstock, soph, St. Thomas More
Rebstock, who entered the Ken Cole Invitational as the top seed at 126 lbs. with a 35-6 record, pinned No. 2 Jonathan Johnlouis to win first place.
Trey Neal, sr, Carroll boys basketball
Neal had 23 points in an 80-64 win over Richwood for the Bulldogs, who are 15-10 and No. 2 in the Divisiion II nonselect power ratings, according to Megan Murray of KNOE-8 TV.