Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kadyn Green of Walker girls basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jaden Williams, sr, Carroll boys basketball
Williams drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer in the Bulldogs' 61-58 win over Liberty Magnet, according to Donald Tatum of Prep Hoops Louisiana. He also led Carroll in scoring in a loss to Zachary.
KeShun Malcolm, soph, Ruston boys basketball
The Bearcats extended their winning streak with a 66-42 victory over Richwood. Malcolm scored 26 points with four rebounds and two steals and got his first in-game dunk.
Jaydon Francis, soph, Northside boys basketball
The Vikings improved their record to 14-3 when a short jumper from Francis in the closing seconds resulted in a 57-55 win over Lafayette High. Francis finished with 17 points.
Ava Raymond, jr, Zachary girls basketball
The Broncos won two out of three games at the Lafayette Christian Tournament, defeating Vandebilt Catholic and Ponchatoula and losing to Wossman. Raymond totaled 61 points, 21 rebounds and six steals.
Mollee Day, sr, Dunham girls basketball
Day scored her 1,000th career point in the Tigers' 63-45 win over Cabrini at the Archbishop Chapelle Tournament, becoming only the ninth player in school history to achieve the milestone. Dunham has won five of its last six games.
Stella Allison, jr, French Settlement girls basketball
Allison posted 30 points with nine rebounds and four assists in a 54-47 win over Sterlington at the French Settlement Tournament. The Lions have won five of their last seven contests.
Chaleb Seaberry, sr, Ponchatoula boys basketball
The 6-foot-1 senior guard scored 25 points to pace the Green Wave to a 68-64 win over previously undefeated Dunham at the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational, according to John Eads of WAFB-TV.
Ivy Broussard, soph, Sulphur girls basketball
The Tors won their 12th straight game with a 59-25 romp over Jennings. Broussard totaled 16 points with three 3-pointers, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press.
Xavier Ferguson, sr, Zachary boys basketball
The Broncos earned a 48-42 win over Carroll at the Wildcat Classic in Monroe as Ferguson scored 15 points. Zachary is 14-1 on the season.
Brayhlon Artholee, sr, Opelousas boys basketball
The Tigers, who have won four of their last five games, defeated Jennings and Ville Platte. Artholee averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and two steals and is shooting 46% from the field.
Peyton Parker, soph, Huntington boys basketball
Parker scored 30 points in only three quarters of work in an 82-64 win over Booker T. Washington-Shreveport at the Bossier Tournament and added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Alanna Benoit, jr, Mandeville girls basketball
Benoit scored 19 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Skippers defeated Abbeville, 58-50, at the Lafayette Christian Tournament.
Jaiden Hall, soph, Calvary Baptist boys basketball
Hall has been on fire from the outside for the Cavaliers, who recently played eight games in 10 days. He scored 23 points with three rebounds and three blocks in a 53-13 win over Captain Shreve at the Bossier Tournament.
Kezyriah Sykes, jr, Airline girls basketball
The Vikings ran their record to 13-1 with a 44-23 win over Montgomery, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Sykes led the way with 14 points.
Taylor Brown, sr, Benton girls basketball
Brown had 17 points as the Tigers downed Zwolle, 60-46, at the Benton Tournament, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. The Tigers have won six of their last eight games.
Kiersynce McNeal, sr, Ruston girls basketball
McNeal provided 17 points to lead the Bearcats to an 82-47 win over Plain Dealing. Ruston has won three of its last four games.
Malique Smith, jr, Red River boys basketball
Smith fired in 17 points in the Bulldogs' 76-74 win over Gibsland-Coleman. Class 2A Red River has won five of its last seven games with its only losses to Class 5A powers Ruston and Alexandria.
Malek Robinson, sr, Liberty Magnet boys basketball
The top-seeded Patriots notched a 69-57 win over McKinley in the finals of the East Baton Rouge Parish Tournament. Robinson, the tourney MVP, scored 21 points, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Jeremy LeGros, sr, Jennings boys basketball
The Bulldogs stunned Class 5A Sulphur in overtime, 68-63. LeGros scored 25 points, including 10 in overtime, and went 11-for-11 from the free throw line, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press.
Lailah Williams, sr, Reeves girls basketball
Williams' 12 points were a team-high in a 55-35 win over Lake Charles College Prep that improved the Raiders' record to 14.5. She is averaging 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Brennon Bell, soph, Covington boys basketball
The Lions improved their record to 15-2 with a 69-63 win against Salmen at the Smoothie King Center as Bell scored 25 points, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. The Lions overcame a 13-point deficit.
Joseph Bernardez, jr, John F. Kennedy boys basketball
Bernardez stole the ball and drove the length of the court for the winning shot in a 39-38 win over Archbishop Hannan in the finals of the Hawks' tourney, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Bernardez, who scored nine points, was named MVP.
Tyanna Stewart, jr, Vandebilt Catholic girls basketball
Stewart had a huge weekend at the Lafayette Christian Tournament, turning in a total of 55 points, 23 rebounds, six steals, six assists and two blocks over three games.
Gabe Duhon, jr, Lafayette Renaissance boys basketball
Duhon scored 23 points to lead the Class 2A Tigers to a 57-55 win over Class 5A Brother Martin. LRCA has won four of its last five and is coming off a first-place finish at the Westgate Tournament.
Jeremiah Gray, sr, Franklin boys basketball
The Hornets overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to beat St. Louis Catholic, 46-38, at The Tour Hoopfest at Lake Charles College Prep. Gray led the defending Division IV nonselect state champions with 14 points, according to Donald Williams.