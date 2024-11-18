Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (11/18/2024)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tyrese Boast of Church Point Football
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Blake Delcambre Jr. Loreauville football
The No. 15-seeded Tigers defeated No. 18 Marksville, 48-26, in a Division III nonselect bi-district playoff game with Delcambre making the most of his touches (3 rushes, 53 yards; 2 rec, 112 yards, TD.) The Tigers now try to upset No. 2 Erath, which defeated LHS by a TD to open the season.
Jaidon Briggs Jr. Vinton football
The No. 17 Lions dropped a 42-40 overtime heartbreaker at No. 16 Montgomery in a Division IV nonselect bi-district playoff game. Briggs rushed for 215 yards on 33 carries and four TDs. During the regular season, he gained 1,519 yards with 17 TDs.
Jacorian Shepherd Sr. Montgomery football
Shepherd rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries with three TDs and caught a TD pass from QB Mason Jordan in the Tigers' 42-40 bi-district win over Vinton.
Charles McFarland Jr. Grand Lake football
McFarland ran for 169 yards on 24 carries with TDs from 35 and 8 yards in the No. 13 Hornets' 23-20 win over No. 20 Jonesboro-Hodge in a Division IV nonselect bi-district playoff game.
Dakota Knox Jr. Jonesboro-Hodge football
Knox kept his team within striking distance of an upset in a 23-20 loss at Grand Lake, rushing for 110 yards on 22 carries with two scores and completing 6 of 12 passes for 196 yards and a TD.
David Beazley Sr. Westminster Christian-Lafayette football
Beazley, who had missed several games with an injury, returned to the lineup and nearly guided the Golden Chargers to an upset of No. 15 Opelousas Catholic, running for a TD and completing six passes for 84 yards and a TD in a 34-33 loss. WCA was playing its first varsity season.
Rowen Bergeron Sr. Opelousas Catholic football
The LSU-Eunice baseball commit has put up huge numbers at several positions for the No. 15 Vikings (8-3), who defeated WCA-Lafayette, 34-33. Bergeron caught five passes for 148 yards and a TD and rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries with two TDs. He played QB when junior Kross Gillen was out with an injury.
Tashod Badon Sr. Pearl River
The Rebels' tailback gave his team an early lead and continued to rack up the yardage in a Division II nonselect bi-district playoff loss to Cecilia. Badon ran for 163 yards on 36 carries with three TDs.
Diesel Solari Sr. Cecilia football
Solari returned from an ankle injury to complete 10 of 13 passes for 146 yards and a TD and run for two scores in a 50-29 playoff win at Pearl River.
Bryce Restovich So. Loyola Prep football
Restovich tossed four TD passes in the 10th-seeded Flyers' 63-36 Division II select bi-district playoff win over No. 23 Sophie B. Wright, according to Lee Hiler of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Restovich and company travel to No. 7 Leesville next.
Devion Stewart Fr. Booker T. Washington-Shreveport football
Stewart tossed five TD passes to help the No. 20 Lions nearly pull off an upset at No. 13 Istrouma in the Division II select playoffs. Istrouma edged the Lions, 46-44.
Tyrese Mosby Sr. Plaquemine football
Mosby rushed for TDs covering 63, 65, 4 and 38 yards as the sixth-seeded Green Devils opened the Division II nonselect playoffs with a 43-0 rout of No. 27 Grant Parish. Mosby was sixth in the state in rushing in the regular season with nearly 1,800 yards and 17 TDs for Plaquemine (10-1).
Skyler Garrison Fr. Donaldsonville football
Garrison overcame two interceptions to throw two TD passes and propel the 17th-seeded Tigers to a 34-18 Division III nonselect playoff win at No. 16 Baker.
Demoni Lewis Sr. Slidell volleyball
Lewis had nine blocks and combined with Addyson Dowell on 27 kills as top-seeded Slidell beat Dominican to become the first public school to win the Division I state title since the Tigers' coach, Danny Tullis, did it at Fontainebleau HS in 2011.
Virginia Votier Sr. Haynes Academy volleyball
Votier was named outstanding player of the Yellow Jackets' Division III championship win over Archbishop Hannan after combining with her sister Marilyn for 45 kills. "The moment was, not to sound corny, out of a dream," Virginia told Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
Ke'Sean Hines Sr. Wossman football
Hines, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound Grambling St. linebacker commit, registered 15 tackles and a forced fumble in the No. 21 Wildcats' 26-11 Division II nonselect win over No. 12 Minden.
Rhyan Miciotto Sr. St. Thomas More volleyball
The Cougars wrapped up their fourth straight state title with a win over Ben Franklin in the Division II championship. Miciotto, who played a vital role on all four teams, was named outstanding player (16 assists, 12 digs).
Abigail Bailey Sr. Northlake Christian volleyball
Bailey was named outstanding player of the Division IV championship after tallying 14 kills and five blocks for the Wolverines, who repeated with the win over Dunham.
Troy Sylve Sr. Walker football
The 22nd-seeded Wildcats beat No. 11 Dutchtown in the Division I nonselect playoffs. Sylve threw for three TDs, caught another and punted for a 36-yard average, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Jalen Noel Sr. Lafayette Christian
Noel ran for 135 yards on 10 carries with three TDs and caught two passes for 27 yards in the Knights' 72-0 defeat of Beekman Charter in the Division III select playoffs. He leads the team in rushing with 820 yards and 14 TDs despite missing time with an injury.
Beau Bernard Sr. Lakeshore football
Bernard completed 7 of 10 passes for 106 yards and two TDs in the No. 8 Titans' 48-14 win over Rayne in the Division II nonselect playoffs. He also ran for 47 yards on six carries.
Jayden Chavis Sr. Northwest
With star tailback Ke'Von Johnson nursing an injury, Chavis ramped up the passing attack in the No. 11 Raiders' 35-7 win over DeRidder. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 152 yards and TDs to Reginald Lavergne and Dillon Guilbeau.
Markel Keyes Sr. Salmen
Keyes passed for 196 yards and all four of his team's touchdowns in the Spartans' Division I nonselect playoff loss to Northwood-Shreveport.
Brody Smith Sr. Archbishop Hannan
The 22nd-seeded Hawks notched a 29-20 upset win over No. 11 St. Michael. Smith was 13 of 21 passing for 230 yards and a TD and ran for 58 yards on 10 carries with a score.
Christian Wold Sr. South Beauregard football
Wold completed 15 of 20 passes for 259 yards and three TDs and led the Knights in rushing (12-42, TD) in a Division II nonselect playoff loss to Brusly.
Ryan Allen So. Westlake football
The No. 13 Rams demolished Crowley, 55-0, as Allen ran for two TDs and caught two touchdowns from quarterback Brody Anderson. He finished with 65 yards rushing on 10 carries and 110 yards on four receptions.
Leearthur Wilson Jr. Logansport football
Wilson collected seven tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack in the No. 6 Tigers' 61-0 win over No. 27 Varnado in the Division IV nonselect playoffs.
Daniel Hatcher So. Jena
Hatcher ran for 206 yards and three TDs on only six carries in the No. 7 Giants' 52-0 shutout of No. 23 Caldwell Parish in the Division III nonselect playoffs.