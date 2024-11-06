Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (11/5/2024)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congratulations to Jude Morris, Catholic of Pointe Coupee senior football standout, for running away with last week's Louisiana Athlete of the Week win.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Winners are announced in next week's athlete of the week feature. Email all future nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK CANDIDATES
Nave Nguyen Fr. Delcambre football - Nguyen rushed for 168 yards on 21 carries with three TDs in a 40-21 district win over Houma Christian. The win kept the Panthers' playoff hopes alive. Delcambre (4-5) is No. 30 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings. The top 28 seeds make the playoffs.
Luke Landry Sr. Catholic New Iberia football - Landry continued to slice up secondaries, completing 12 passes for 247 yards and five TDs in a 51-0 district win over West Mary. Landry has thrown 26 TDs with one interception for the 8-1 Panthers.
Jack Landry Jr. Erath football - The Bobcats won for the seventh time in eight games in a showdown of unbeaten league teams, taking down Kaplan 17-14 as Landry connected on 19 of 27 passes for 264 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 29 yards on seven carries for Erath, which moved back to No. 1 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Ellis Stewart Sr Cecilia football - Stewart, who is usually a receiver, continued to play quarterback at a high level as the Bulldogs rest Diesel Solari (injury) for the playoffs. Stewart completed 7 passes for 155 yards and two TDs and rushed for 90 yards on 11 carries with two TDs in a 44-0 win over Livonia.
Trandin Benjamin Jr. Westgate football - Benjamin intercepted two passes and ran for a touchdown in Westgate's 42-28 league win over Northside. Benjamin rushed for 35 yards on six carries for the Tigers, who have won four straight games.
John Carney Jr. Lafayette High football - Carney passed for four TDs - three to Kamorie Boyd - to push the Lions to a 42-34 district win over New Iberia. The win was crucial for the Lions (4-5), who occupy the final playoff spot at No. 24 in the Division I select power ratings.
Kenny Thomas Jr. North DeSoto football - The Griffins' bellcow back rushed for three TDs in a 49-13 district win over Loyola College Prep and has 1,322 yards on 170 carries with 21 TDs. North DeSoto, which is 7-2, is on a six-game winning streak.
Brandon Henderson Sr. Woodlawn-Shreveport football - Henderson scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate, who described him as "a two-way star," in a 40-14 win over Bossier. The win kept the Knights in the playoff hunt at No. 31 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Jaxon Bentzler Sr. Northwood-Shreveport football - Bentzler completed 12 of 18 passes for 179 yards and three TDs in a 21-17 district win over Minden and rushed for 30 yards on eight carries, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Northwood improved to 8-1 and is No. 11 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Josiah Hogan Sr. Brusly football - The quarterback completed 10 of 15 passes for 90 yards and three TDs in a 44-6 rout of St. Michael that improved Brusly's record to 7-2, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The Panthers, winner of four of their last five games, are No. 14 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Jerry Horne Sr. Denham Springs football - Horne rushed for a career high 146 yards, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate, to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 21-14 win over Walker. Horne carried 20 times with a 19-yard scoring jaunt for Denham Springs (6-3), which is No. 20 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Alfred McKnight Sr. Madison Prep football - McKnight rushed for 135 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns to propel the Chargers to a 14-6 win over Class 3A top-ranked University Lab. Madison Prep (6-3) won its sixth straight game and moved up to No. 5 in the Division II select power ratings.
Avery Daigle Fr. Mandeville girls swimming - Daigle broke three meet records at the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Orleans metro swim championship, winning the 100 and 200-meter freestyles and swimming the first leg in the 200-meter freestyle relay, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.
Ramon Williams Jr. Northshore football - Williams ran for 123 yards on 19 carries with scoring jaunts of 53, 2 and 1 yard in a 21-14 win over Fontainebleau, according to Dave Woodall of The New Orleans Advocate. "Running the ball is what we do best," NHS coach Bobby Sanders told Woodall.
Drew Talley Sr. St. Paul's football - The Wolves' kicker aced a 21-yard field goal as time expired to give St. Paul's a 30-28 win over unbeaten Mandeville. It was the fourth straight and sixth win in the last seven games for the Wolves, who are in position to land a first-round bye at No. 8 in the Division I select power ratings.
Ava Frerman Jr. Fontainebleau volleyball - The outside hitter totaled 23 kills and 11 digs in a win for the Bulldogs over No. 1 Slidell in a matchup of undefeated district teams, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Fontainebleau is 29-12 and No. 5 in the Division I power ratings.
Jelandon Gray So. Barbe football - The Buccaneers' quarterback completed 14 passes for 173 yards and three TDs in a 28-13 rivalry win over Sulphur. Barbe (6-3) is No. 14 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Connor Rushford Jr. DeRidder football - Rushford ran for 244 yards on 23 carries with four TDs in a 41-22 win over Washington-Marion. Rushford has totaled 1,295 yards rushing on 160 carries with 14 scores for the Dragons (5-4), who are No. 21 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Brody Anderson So. Westlake football - Anderson accounted for six TDs in a 41-20 win over South Beauregard, completing 14 passes for 190 yards and three scores and rushing for 154 yards on 17 carries with three TDs. Westlake (6-3) is No. 9 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Rejohn Zeno Sr. Jennings football - The Bulldogs' power back finished with 207 yards and two TDs on 15 carries in a 56-3 defeat of St. Louis Catholic. Jennings (8-1) is No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Gaven Evans Jr. Sterlington football - Evans ran for 158 yards on 19 carries with a score in a 34-7 win over Carroll, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Sterlington (6-3) has won four in a row and is No. 3 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
CJ Barr Jr. West Ouachita football - The Chiefs tied a school record with eight wins as Barr moved from tailback to fullback and rushed for 206 yards on 27 carries with two TDs in a 33-27 win over Peabody Magnet, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. West Ouachita (8-1) is No. 13 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Ramon Singleton Sr. Southside - The Sharks' leading rusher on the year scored two TDs in a 44-21 win over Carencro. Singleton, who rushed for 79 yards and a TD and caught a 14-yard scoring strike from QB Parker Dies, broke the school's career TD record and will break the career rushing record this week when the 6-2 Sharks take on New Iberia.
Easton Royal So. Brother Martin football - The Crusaders came back from a 20-plus-point deficit to defeat Warren Easton, 45-42. Royal, who missed the second half with an injury, sparked the rally with three catches for 110 yards and a TD and two kick returns for scores. The Crusaders (5-4) are No. 14 in the Division I select power ratings.
Hayden Benoit Sr. Loreauville football - The senior was efficient in a 34-14 league win over Franklin, throwing for 150 yards on eight completions with four TDs and also rushing for a score. It was the third win in the last four games for the Tigers, who are looking to host a playoff game at No. 15 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
