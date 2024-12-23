Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (12/23/2024)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Diesel Solari of Cecilia football.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
JD McDonald, jr, Captain Shreve boys basketball
McDonald had an all-around performance in a 70-51 win over Bossier, scoring 10 points with five rebounds, four assists and a block for the 9-4 Gators.
John Luke Bourque, sr, St. Thomas More boys basketball
The Cougars defeated Mountain View (Arizona) in the semifinals of the Great Desert Shootout, 63-33. Bourque scored 14 points.
Matthew Rushing, sr, Teurlings Catholic boys soccer
The star goalkeeper posted another shutout in a 4-0 win over Vandebilt Catholic for the undefeated Rebels (9-0), who have only allowed three goals on the season.
Antron Mason, sr, Bastrop boys basketball
The Rams trailed Lincoln Prep by 15 points in the fourth quarter before making a 21-0 run to win, 50-44. Mason, who had three steals and accounted for 11 points during the run, is averaging 22.7 ppg for Bastrop (7-2).
Brea Bailey, sr, Lafayette High girls soccer
Bailey scored the 101st goal of her career and has led the Lions to a 14-3-1 record and the No. 5 power rating in Division I.
Zion Weeks, sr, Wossman boys basketball
Weeks fired in 32 points to accompany six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Wildcats' win over West Monroe. Wosssman, a defending state champion, is 10-2 and No. 2 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Urijah Carmouche, jr, Southside girls basketball
Carmouche has come into her own as a scorer this season, dropping a career-high 30 points with six assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 59-50 win over Central Catholic.
Makharee Narcisse, sr, St. Martinville boys basketball
Narcisse poured in 21 points with three 3-pointers in a 61-45 win over Central Catholic. Narcisse, a 6-foot-1 guard, was honored for scoring his 500th career point.
Jerry Horne, sr, Denham Springs football
Horne was named Player of the Game at the 21st annual Red Stick Bowl after he threw three touchdown passes for the victorious Patriots' squad.
Antonio Cooley, sr, Scotlandville football
Cooley was named the best defensive lineman at the Red Stick Bowl after notching three sacks for the Eagles' team.
Ian Malone, sr, Sulphur boys basketball
Malone averaged 25 points as the Tornados swept David Thibodaux, Westgate and Lake Arthur to win the Iowa Tournament. Sulphur, which handed David Thibodaux its first loss, is 11-2 on the year.
M.J. Washington, jr, Live Oak boys basketball
Washington scored 36 points as the Eagles downed Port Allen, 77-69. Live Oak is 5-3 on the year.
Jackson Casanova, sr, Notre Dame boys basketball
The star linebacker and fullback on the Pioneers' football team can get it done on the hardwood, as well. Casanova had nearly half of his team's points (16) in a 33-31 win over Episcopal School of Acadiana. Notre Dame is 4-0 on the year.
Kylon Polk, sr, Loreauville boys basketball
The all-state receiver pumped in 23 points with a trio of 3-pointers in a 59-27 win over North Vermilion. Loreauville went 3-0 at the Teurlings Catholic Round Robin.
Tristan Lewis, sr, Catholic New Iberia boys basketball
Lewis didn't need much time to get acclimated to the basketball court after helping the Panthers to a 13-1 record and a football state title. Lewis scored 31 and 20 points in wins over Westminster Christian-Lafayette and Southern Lab.
Tiarra McPipe, sr, Zachary girls basketball
The Broncos earned a win over Southern Lab on the Southern University campus as McPipe scored 22 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Zachary is 9-1 and No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Jodie Jowers, sr, Oak Hill girls basketball
Jowers put on a display in a 52-50 win over Hamilton Christian, scoring 31 points with 16 rebounds to earn the designation "Board Bully" by the Oak Hill Girls Basketball Facebook page. The Rams (17-4) have split the last two state title games with J.S. Clark, winning two years ago and finishing as runner-up last season.
Kaylee Bradley, sr, Oakdale girls basketball
The Warriors handled North Central, 70-36. Bradley scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals for Oakdale (11-5), which is No. 3 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Jordan Stabile, sr, Acadiana Renaissance boys basketball
In his first game back from a broken wrist, Stabile showed no signs of rust, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block in a 63-33 win over Westminster Christian-Lafayette.
Herman Dyson, jr, Country Day boys basketball
The Cajuns won their own tournament and Dyson was named MVP. He scored 11 points in a 56-49 win over Sophie B. Wright in the championship, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Country Day (10-3) knocked off Edna Karr, Archbishop Hannan and Wright.
Derrick Malveaux, sr, Sam Houston boys basketball
Malveaux's 17 points paced the Broncos to a 47-44 non-district win over Mandeville. Sam Houston (5-5) has won three of its last four games.
Payton Herpin, jr, Bell City girls basketball
The Bruins blew out host Iowa by 20 points (55-35) at the Yellow Jackets' tournament. Herpin scored 18 points for Bell City (12-3), which lost by two in the championship to Class 5A Natchitoches-Central (14-1).
Logan Cookmeyer, jr, Walker girls basketball
Cookmeyer tied teammate Arionna Patterson for a team-high 12 points in a 50-35 win over Lafayette High. Walker moved to 15-0 on the season. Cookmeyer added six rebounds and two steals.
Avery Cornoyer, soph, Merryville girls basketball
Cornoyer led Merryville with 23 points in a 55-52 win over Class 5A Sam Houston. The Panthers (11-5) are No. 5 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings.
Kaliyah Samuels, jr, Lafayette Christian girls basketball
The 6-foot-0 forward scored 22 points, including her team's first three field goals, in a 67-47 win over a Barbe team that was 11-1 coming into the game. Samuels made 5 of her first 6 shots.