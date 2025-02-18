Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (2/17/2025)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congrats to last week's winner: Annalise Newton of Natchitoches-Central girls basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ashton Celestine, sr, Lafayette Christian baseball
Also a star pitcher for the Knights, Celestine ripped three hits in a 16-1 win over Hamilton Christian. LCA is 4-0 on the season and has outscored its opponents, 53-2.
Travone Garner, sr, Richwood boys basketball
The 6-foot-2 point guard scored 18 points with seven rebounds and five assists to pace the Rams to a 60-52 win over Bastrop, according to The Basketball Tribune, which noted that the Feb. 15 performance brought Garner within eight points of 1,000. Meanwhile, Richwood won its sixth straight game and is 18-9 and No. 4 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Rashad Stevenson, sr, Thomas Jefferson boys basketball
Stevenson scored 32 points to propel Thomas Jefferson to a 75-74 win at Belle Chasse. The Jaguars (18-9) are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak and are No. 11 in the Division III select power ratings.
Antonio Dixon, jr, Huntington boys basketball
Dixon's 18 points were a team-high in a 66-59 district win over Haughton, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. The 20-8 Raiders are on a three-game winning streak and are No. 10 in the Division I select power ratings.
Carly Meynard, jr, Holy Savior Menard girls basketball
The Eagles blitzed Port Barre in a district game, 68-18. Meynard totaled 28 points with 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals for Menard (12-11, No. 10 in the Division IV select power ratings). Meynard also reached the 1,500-point career mark. The Eagles will face an opponent from the same parish, No. 23 Rapides High (8-18), in the first round of the Division III select playoffs.
Jonas Rebstock, sr, St. Thomas More boys wrestling
Rebstock (125 lbs.) secured the Cougars' first wrestling state title in 14 years. Lafayette, home to the stalwart Teurlings Catholic program, has an up-and-coming program at STM that is on a meteoric rise under coach Kerry Boumans.
Cobe Landry, sr, Hahnville boys basketball
Landry recorded a triple double - 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists - in a 66-46 win over East St. John. Hahnville (13-15) has won four straight games, including a double-digit win at 22-7 Bonnabel. The Tigers could be a problem at No. 22 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Pharrell Nora, sr, Loreauville boys basketball
The Tigers rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat Catholic New Iberia for the first team in the LHS seniors' careers. Nora had 17 points, including big 3-pointers and two free throws to help close it out for Loreauville (15-7, No. 9 Division III nonselect power ratings).
Jordan Stabile, sr, Acadiana Renaissance Charter boys basketball
Stabile poured in 46 points in the final game of his high school career, an 82-65 district road win at Erath.
Stella Allison, jr, French Settlement girls basketball
In a 75-36 win over Class 5A Hammond, Allison exploded for a career-high 41 points to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals. She made seven 3-pointers in the Division III non-select No. 3 Lions win. French Settlement (23-9) drew a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 14 Many/No. 19 Kaplan.
Avery Ryan, jr, Cedar Creek girls basketball
Ryan scored 16 points with eight rebounds in a 49-42 win over defending Division IV nonselect champion Arcadia for the district title. The Cougars (26-3) got a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 15 St. Frederick/No. 18 Central Private.
Collier Villere, jr, Isidore Newman baseball
Villere came through with a three-run double in the seventh inning to help cement the Greenies' 5-1 win over Pearl River in the season opener.
Henry Beckers, jr, Parkview Baptist baseball
In an epic pitching duel between two of the state's premier programs, Beckers delivered the game-winning walk-off single in a 1-0 13-inning win over Lutcher.
Peyton Trosclair, soph, Covenant Christian baseball
Trosclair went 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBI, including a two-run homer, in a 10-0 win over Terrebonne. The Lions (3-0) are No. 2 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Colby Donaldson, soph, Parkway baseball
The Panthers shut out Cedar Creek 11-0. Donaldson was at the helm of the offensive eruption with two hits and two RBI. Parkway (2-0) is No. 1 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Eli Landry, soph, Destrehan baseball
Landry blasted a two-run homer in the Wildcats' 5-2 win over Central Catholic. Destrehan is 4-0 and No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Evan Vincent, jr, Teurlings Catholic baseball
Vincent threw a season-opening no-hitter over three innings while allowing an earned run in an 11-1 win over Acadiana. The UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit struck out four and walked two. Teurlings Catholic is 4-0 and No. 2 in the Division II select power ratings.
Jakalyn Pouncy, jr, Booker T. Washington-SH girls basketball
Pouncy had 19 points to boost the Lions to a 44-31 win over Woodlawn, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
Eli Washington, soph, Airline boys basketball
The Vikings' big man scored 15 points with four rebounds and a block in a 37-34 district win over Benton, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
Ahmad Hudson, soph, Ruston boys basketball
Hudson continues to display his elite talents in two sports, having already helped the Bearcats to two state football finals and a basketball state tourney appearance. He dominated against West Monroe with 38 points and 20 rebounds in a 73-59 win for 16-5 Ruston.
Addison Morris, sr, Benton girls basketball
Morris scored 17 points to help the Tigers defeat Airline, 61-44. Benton (21-13) earned the No. 21 seed in Division I nonselect and will travel to Slidell to face No. 12 Northshore (23-6).
Brayden Toothman, sr, North DeSoto baseball
The senior went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a 5-4 win over Byrd, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. The Griffins, a regular at the state tournament in Sulphur, are off to a 1-1 start.
Christian Turner, sr, Haughton baseball
The future Arkansas Razorback went 2-for-4 and delivered the game-winning RBI in a win over Alexandria, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Haughton is 2-1 with a split of games vs. Ruston.
Patrick Kennedy, sr, Archbishop Hannan baseball
In his fourth career start, Kennedy threw a complete-game no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 7-0 win over French Settlement, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.
Jeremiah Lewis, jr, Lakeshore boys basketball
Lewis nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to boost the Titans to a 62-60 win over Pearl River, according to Dave Woodall of The New Orleans Advocate. Lakeshore is 16-8 and No. 12 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.