Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (2/24/2025)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congrats to last week's winner: Cobe Landry of Hahnville boys basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 2,. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Addison Willis, sr, Calvary Baptist softball
In a clash of defending state champions, Willis pitched the Cavaliers to an easy victory. over Opelousas Catholic on the road. The senior, who went undefeated last season, struck out 14 in a 16-4 win in five innings. Calvary is 4-0, no. 1 in the Division III select power ratings and nationally ranked.
Jarissa Davis, jr, New Iberia girls basketball
The No. 27-seeded Yellow Jackets hung tough for much of a Division I nonselect bi-district playoff game at No. 6 Natchitoches-Central. Davis helped New Iberia lead until the end of the first half in the 59-43 loss, finishing with 20 points, four steals and three assists. New Iberia returns almost all of its offensive production next year.
Logan Raupp, sr, St. Thomas More softball
Raupp hit two home runs, including a grand slam that ended the 12-0 game, in the season-opener against Beau Chene. St. Thomas More is loaded with several college signees from a team that graduated few seniors. Raupp finished with seven RBI.
Ke'vonte Landry, sr, Lafayette High boys basketball
Landry, who scored 26 points, led the Lions to a 55-54 overtime win over Sulphur, which was undefeated in District 3-5A. Lafayette earned a share of the league crown with the win on senior night as Landry found 2025 forward Diego Duhon with an assist for the game-winning bucket. The Lions dedicated the season to Duhon's older brother, Quincy, who was killed in 2024.
Abby Froelich, sr, Dutchtown softball
Froelich went 3-0 in the circle, striking out 36 in 24 innings while allowing nine hits and two earned runs (0.58 ERA). She also batted .643 (9 for 14)) with a homer, four doubles and nine RBI for the 3-1 Griffins.
Ian Edmond, soph, Zachary boys basketball
Edmond scored all 18 of his points in the second half of a 56-54 win over Catholic-Baton Rouge. The Broncos, who are expected to land a No. 1 in the Division I nonselect playoffs, improved their record to 24-6.
Brooklyn Jefferson, jr, Minden girls basketball
The 6-foot-1 forward spurred the No. 24 Crimson Tide to a 57-55 upset of No. 9 Northwest in the Division II nonselect bi-district playoffs, scoring 27 points with 25 rebounds, seven steals, six assists and two blocks, according to The Basketball Tribune. Minden faces No. 8 Bastrop next.
Malik Joseph, jr, Cecilia boys basketball
The Bulldogs (12-12) have been making noise recently, beating highly-ranked Opelousas and blowing out parish rival St. Martinville, 71-36, behind Joseph's 17 points. The junior made 7 of 10 field goals, 3 of 5 three-pointers, and added five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Jeremiah Gray, sr, Franklin boys basketball
Gray, one of three triplets on the roster of the Division IV nonselect defending state champs, led the Hornets to a come-from-behind 52-43 win at Division III nonselect top 10 team Loreauville. Franklin is 21-5 and expected to receive a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Olivia St. Pierre, jr, Riverside softball
The Rebels are off to a 2-0 start and are No. 2 in the Division IV select power ratings. St. Pierre went 3-for-4 with three RBI in a 20-6 win over Zachary.
Dayton Hicks, sr, Sulphur baseball
The LSU-Eunice commit struck out eight with one walk in a complete game 3-2 win over Zachary. The Tors are 4-4 vs. a rugged schedule with wins over St. Thomas More and Live Oak.
J'Kasia Bourgeois, jr, Hahnville girls basketball
Bourgeois knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer in a 45-44 Division I nonselect bi-district playoff win over Hahnville, according to Jarryd Boyd of The Hash it Out Show. The No. 14 Tigers (20-8) advanced to the regional round at No. 3 Zachary.
Noah Leach, sr, Quitman boys basketball
Leach scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 86-61 win over Doyline., according to The Basketball Tribune. Quitman is 23-6 and expected to land a No. 6 playoff seed in Class B.
Avery Killian, jr, Mount Carmel softball
The Florida Gators' commit hit a double and a triple in a 10-0 win over St Michael. The Cubs repeated the feat with a 10-0 win over Belle Chasse and are No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings.
Elijah Garner, soph, Madison Prep boys basketball
According to The Basketball Tribune, Garner recorded a double double for the 25-9 Chargers in a win over Scotlandville. The No. 4-ranked sophomore in Louisiana, Garner scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and four assists in the 59-50 victory.
Jairus Miller, sr, Barbe baseball
The senior left-hander struck out 17 in a 5-0 win over another Southwest Louisiana state power, South Beauregard. The Buccaneers have won five of their last seven games.
Emmarie Atkins, sr, Logansport softball
The Tigers swept Northwood-Shreveport and Zwolle, scoring a total of 24 runs. Atkins hit a combined 5-for-6 with a home run, a triple and six RBI, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Logansport is 4-0 and No. 5 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings.
Gaby Brown, jr, Glenbook softball
Glenbrook, which is 3-0 and No. 1 in the Division IV select power ratings, rolled to a 16-1 win over Caddo Magnet. Brown belted two home runs with three RBI, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
Aleena Duran, sr, Airline softball
The Vikings topped Ouachita Parish, 4-1. Duran hit a home run and pitched five innings with four strikeouts, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Airline is 3-1 and No. 9 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
McKenna Chreene, sr, Lakeside softball
Lakeside (3-0, No. 2 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings) scored 10 runs apiece in wins over Parkway and Converse. Chreene doubled in both games, homered against Parkway and struck out 12 over six innings in the 10-4 win over the Class 5A Panthers, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
Samahri Garrette, fr, Captain Shreve girls basketball
Garrette poured in 19 points to pace the No. 11 Gators to a 76-17 win over Ben Franklin in the Division I select girls basketball playoffs, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Captain Shreve (24-8) takes on No. 6 Archbishop Chapelle next.
Ivoryana Powell, soph, Geo Next Generation girls basketball
The Tigers won the first playoff game in school history behind Powell's 20 points. Geo Next Generation (21-11), a No. 13 seed, beat No. 20 Slaughter Community, 47-31, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate and will face another Baton Rouge program, No. 4 Dunham in the Division III select regionals.
Brielle Betts, soph, East Ascension girls basketball
Betts posted 13 points with two 3-pointers in the first quarter of a 54-40 win over No. 22 Northwood-Shreveport, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. East Ascension (21-5) advanced to face No. 6 Natchitoches-Central in the Division I nonselect regional round.
Caroline Stephens, jr, Fontainebleau softball
Stephens started the season with a bang, slamming a home run in a 25-9 win at Hammond.
Brazzi Jacob, sr, Hahnville softball
Jacob has been on a tear with the bat for the 4-0 Tigers, who are No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, going 5-for-5 over the weekend. The senior has already hit five homers for Hahnville, which has outscored its foes, 51-12.