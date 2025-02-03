Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congrats to last week's winner: Niran Ogunyemi of Captain Shreve boys basketball
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
E'Myrie Warren, 7th grade, Family Christian girls basketball
The 16-7 Class C Flames, who have won nine of their last 10 games with only a loss to Class 5A Prairieville, went 2-1 last week as Warren averaged 21 points and 8.3 rebounds. She averaged 24 points per game in January.
Keke Butler, soph, Terrebonne girls basketball
Butler totaled 12 points and four steals in the Tigers' 38-36 win over Thibodaux. Terrebonne is 21-5 and No. 17 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Devin Tyson, sr, Bastrop boys basketball
The Rams have been on fire, winning seven straight games including victories over district opponents Carroll and Sterlington. In the 94-73 win over Sterlington, Tyson totaled 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bastrop is 14-4 and No. 7 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Carleiyon Joseph, sr, Walker boys basketball
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder dropped 40 points with six rebounds, seven steals, three assists and a block in a 58-49 win over Live Oak.
Christian Clair, fr, Archbishop Shaw boys basketball
Shaw, the No. 1 team in Division II select, defeated Division I nonselect No. 1 Zachary, 80-70. Clair finished with 28 points, eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block. The freshman scored at least 17 points in each of his last four games.
Kamara Effit, sr, Southwood girls basketball
Southwood (19-8) raced to a 3-0 start in district play. Effit topped the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Cowgirls clinched wins over Loyola Prep, Bossier and Woodlawn-Shreveport.
Jarrison Reese, jr, Church Point boys basketball
The Bears are the talk of the town under first-year coach Josh Moreau, who has led the squad to a 16-8 mark. Church Point won at Mamou for the first time in decades last week as Reese led the offensive charge (23.4 ppg).
Kevin Rideau, sr, Westlake boys basketball
The future McNeese State football player is an excellent all-around athlete. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder eclipsed the 1,000-point career mark last week as the 11-6 Rams defeated St, Louis Catholic in a district matchup.
Madyson Parker, fr, Slidell girls basketball
The highly-touted freshman produced a double-double in a win over Salmen, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Slidell is 20-5 and No. 7 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Jacob Minvielle, jr, Catholic-New Iberia boys basketball
The 6-foot-8 big man made six of his final eight shots from the floor to tally 12 points in a 62-27 win over district rival Loreauville. The Panthers are 12-8 and 3-0 in league play.
Avery Cournoyer, soph, Merryville girls basketball
Merryville (19-5) downed Oberlin, 62-55, in a critical district matchup. Cournoyer finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds. The Panthers are No. 6 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings.
Hayden Brister, sr, Rosepine boys basketball
Brister erupted for 39 points in a 75-69 win over Vinton in a district matchup of top southwest Louisiana small-school squads. Rosepine is 22-3 on the season.
Jade Oliney, sr, Central Catholic girls basketball
Oliney reached an impressive milestone last week, scoring her 2,000th career point as the Eagles downed Jeanerette and Centerville to improve their record to 19-7.
Landon Tinsley, eighth-grade, Northwood-Lena boys basketball
The 6-foot-4 Tinsley scored 26 points with 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in a 56-37 win over Logansport. Northwood, which is 13-5 and No. 17 in the Division IV select power ratings, will be a threat to play spoiler in the playoffs.
TJ Duhe, sr, Archbishop Rummel boys basketball
Duhe scored his 1,000th career point in a Catholic League win over Jesuit. The senior totaled 24 points in the 60-50 road win for the 12-8 Raiders, who are No. 16 in the Division I select power ratings.
Megan Manuel, sr, Oberlin girls baskeball
Oberlin edged Hamilton Christian in a district game, 55-52. Manuel had 21 points for the Tigers, who are 16-13 and No. 7 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings.
Blaine Davey, sr, Sulphur boys basketball
Davey scored 18 points to help the 21-4 Tors to a 72-38 win over DeQuincy. Sulphur, which is No. 7 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, is on a seven-game winning streak.
Jakaleb Modest, jr, Simsboro boys basketball
Simsboro made a statement in an 85-69 win over Quitman, which came into the game with a 19-3 record. Modest scored 24 points with four steals, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader, to improve the Tigers' record to 13-8 overall, 4-0 in district.
Seth Ned, sr, Hamilton Christian boys basketball
The Warriors blew out Oberlin, 78-32. Ned scored 22 points for Hamiilton Christian, which is 12-5 and No. 4 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Jaheim Levias, sr, Vinton boys basketball
The Division IV nonselect No. 1 Lions handled Pickering, 76-41. According to The American Press, Levias registered a triple-double with 14 points, 10 assists and 24 rebounds.
Patrick Turpin, jr, Ouachita Christain boys basketball
Turpin had 13 points as the Eagles defeated Delhi Charter. The 19-5 Eagles have won five of their last six games, including a 52-48 win over Ferriday.
Garylon Brown, sr, West St. Mary girls basketball
The Wolfpack blew out Delcambre, 46-6. Brown had an incredible stat sheet with 31 points, 19 steals and eight rebounds.
Jonathan Dalcour, jr, David Thibodaux boys basketball
The Bulldogs have shown a lot of bite,rolling to a 19-5 record and No. 6 power rating in Division II select. Dalcour led coach Chris Cane's team in scoring in a 61-53 win over Scotlandville with 20 points.
Klancie Hebert, soph, Bell City girls basketball
Hebert's 21 points paced the Bruins to a win over Lacassine. Bell City, which is 18-3 and No. 3 in the Class B power ratings, won by a score of 71-40.
Ivy Broussard, soph, Sulphur girls basketball
Broussard's 14 points helped the Tors to the 39-25 district win over Sam Houston. Sulphur is 17-3 and No. 10 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.