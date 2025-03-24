Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (3/24/2025)
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Harlie Jo Schexnayder of Denham Springs softball
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, March 30. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Below are this week's nominees.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Kylie Price, sr, Jennings softball
Price was on a tear at the plate, batting 8-for-11 with four doubles, seven RBIs and two stolen bases as the Bulldogs won two of three games. Jennings, which is 8-5 and No. 10 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, scored a total of 43 runs in wins over Breaux Bridge and Northwood-Shreveport.
Olivia St. Pierre, jr, Riverside softball
St. Pierre put on a dazzling display of power, hitting her fifth, sixth and seventh home runs of the season for the Rebels in same day wins over Ascension Catholic and Cecilia. The junior infielder was 5-for-7 with six RBIs. The Rebels are 13-3 and No. 6 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Kamryn Cancienne, jr, St. Charles softball
The left-hander was a dual-threat for the Comets, striking out 17 in 13 innings pitched and batting .562 with an on-base percentage of .667. St. Charles, which has shutout four of its last eight opponents, is 12-4 and No. 4 in the Division II select power ratings.
Avery Houser, jr, St. Frederick softball
Houser smashed her 11th home run of the season for the Warriors, who have scored 65 runs while winning their last five games. St. Frederick is 13-4 and No. 3 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Haleigh Perrilloux, fr, E.D. White softball
The freshman batted .700 for the week (7-for-10) with two home runs, including a grand slam, a double and nine RBIs. The Cardinals, who have won five straight games, are 11-7 and No. 6 in the Division II select power ratings.
Jackson Doster, sr, St. Charles baseball
The senior came through at the plate in a 13-2 win over Destrehan, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. The Comets, 12-9 and No. 5 in the Division II select power ratings, have won five of their last six games.
Lucas Alexander, sr, Iowa baseball
Alexander homered twice in an 8-5 win over a 17-5 Westlake squad, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. Iowa is 9-8 and No. 7 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Kaleb Hayes, sr, Lakeshore baseball
The senior was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs in a 14-4 district win over Loranger. He scored two runs and walked twice, according to Baseball in the Boot. The Titans, winners of five of their last six games, are 12-10 and No. 9 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Emily Rachal, sr, Airline softball
Rachel had two hits at the plate and was the winning pitcher in a 9-8 victory over Sulphur that went eight innings, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Airline is 12-4 and No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Kourtney Sepulvado, jr, Zwolle softball
The junior had two hits with a double in an 8-4 win over Grand Lake and was the winning pitcher in an 11-2 win over Mamou, allowing no earned runs with five strikeouts over seven innings, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. The Hawks are 14-7 and No. 6 in the Class B power ratings.
McKenzie Creel, jr, East Ascension softball
Creel hit a grand slam in a 16-6 win over St. Joseph's. East Ascension, which is 12-7 and No. 7 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, has won four consecutive games.
Rylie Arceneaux, jr, South Terrebonne softball
The Gators defeated Catholic New Iberia and Erath by scores of 11-7 and 17-2, respectively. Arceneaux hit a home run and threw 6.2 innings of relief with seven strikeouts in the win over Catholic NI. The Gators (6-8) are trying to stay locked in for a home playoff game at No. 16 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Carlie Guile, soph, Calvary Baptist softball
The Cavaliers continued to mow down opponents, ripping Buckeye by a score of 10-0 in five innings. Guile homered in both at-bats, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Calvary Baptist, which is 24-0 and No. 1 in the Division III select power ratings, has won its last six games by a combined score of 89-5.
Addison Finley, fr, Jennings baseball
The freshman was the winning pitcher in a 9-7 victory over Church Point, allowing one earned run and five hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Jennings is 10-8 and No. 18 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Logan Savoie, sr, Highland Baptist baseball
The Bears have won three straight games, the most recent a 7-4 victory over Westminster Christian-Lafayette. Savoie was the winning pitcher, working five innings and allowing three earned runs, and he helped his cause at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Highland Baptist (9-11) is making a push for the playoffs at No. 24 in the División IV select power ratings. The top 20 make the bracket.
Cruz Hebert, fr, Vermilion Catholic baseball
The Eagles defeated Ascension Episcopal to stay alive in a best-of-three district championship series. Hebert got the win on the mound, allowing one earned run and five hits with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Vermilion Catholic is 13-6 and No. 6 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Parker Dies, soph, Southside baseball
Dies was a thorn in the side of New Iberia last week, hitting a double and a triple in an 8-7 win at home and homering with three RBIs in an 8-2 road victory. Southside (14-8-1) moved up to No. 25 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. The top 24 teams make the playoff bracket.
Cade Wilkerson, sr, St. Thomas More baseball
Wilkerson had two hits with a home run and two RBIs in the Cougars' 7-4 win over Notre Dame. The senior was batting over .400 through mid-March, according to Prep Baseball Louisiana. STM is 16-4 and No. 3 in the Division I select power ratings. Wilkerson also had two hits and an RBI in a 12-0 win over Comeaux.
Bryce Melancon, soph, Breaux Bridge baseball
Melancon tossed a no-hitter in a 15-0 win over Berchmans Academy, striking out six over five innings. Breaux Bridge, which is on a five-game winning streak, is 12-8 and No. 14 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Pierce Gable, eighth grade, Westminster Christian-Lafayette baseball
Gable ripped a three-run triple to help his team to a 20-0 shellacking of Gueydan in a district game. He finished with four RBIs for the Chargers.
Andre Fontenot, sr, Ascension Episcopal baseball
Fontenot pitched the Blue Gators to a win in Game 3 of the district championship series against Vermilion Catholic. He struck out three while scattering five hits in the 4-3 victory. Ascension Episcopal is 19-3 and No. 5 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Andrew Dugas, sr, Acadiana baseball
The Rams halted 19-4 Sam Houston's eight-game winning streak behind Dugas, who didn't allow an earned run over six innings with four hits, three walks and three strikeouts in a 2-1 win. Acadiana (10-13) is No. 13 in the Division I select power ratings.
Jace Garber, sr, Teurlings Catholic baseball
The senior, who recently committed to Northeast Texas Community College, threw a perfect game in an 11-0 win over Division II nonselect No. 5 Rayne. The defending state champion Rebels are 17-3 and No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings.
Cadence Spangler, soph, Cedar Creek softball
Spangler homered, doubled and finished with four RBIs in an 11-8 win over Loreauville. The Cougars are 10-7 and No. 14 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Ava Burgess, soph, Catholic New Iberia softball
The sophomore was a problem for Westgate in a 27-4 rout, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs. The Panthers (4-8-1) are looking to stay in the hunt for a Division III select playoff berth at No. 23 in the power ratings. The top 24 teams make the bracket.
