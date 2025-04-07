Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (4/7/2025)
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Below are this week's nominees.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Loren Sivils, soph, Calvary Baptist softball
Nationally ranked Calvary Baptist has been mowing down opponents while facing a schedule full of heavy hitters. Sivils had three hits, including a home run that proved decisive in a 5-4 win over North DeSoto. The sophomore, who is ranked nationally in runs scored (No. 23) and runs batted in (No. 28), according to MaxPreps, hit a double and a triple in a win over Stanley. The Cavaliers are 31-0.
Kailyn Mire, soph, Sam Houston softball
Another softball powerhouse is located just north of Lake Charles in Moss Bluff. The Sam Houston Broncos are 22-2 and No. 1 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. Mire pitched Sam Houston to District 3-5A wins over Carencro and Lafayette, throwing six innings as her team won by scores of 16-1 and 15-0. She also hit an RBI single.
Payton Miller, sr, North DeSoto softball
The Georgia Tech catcher recruit drove in five runs on two hits in a 16-2 win over North Vermilion. She is batting .419 with 11 home runs, according to MaxPreps. Calvary Baptist isn't the only elite club in the Shreveport-Bossier area: The Griffins are 23-3 and No. 1 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Leigha Carter, soph, John Curtis softball
Carter totaled three hits with a double in a 9-1 win over David Thibodaux. The right fielder scored three times and reached on a walk. John Curtis (19-4, No. 4 in the Division I select power ratings) has won 12 straight games.
Kallie Waalk, fr, Vandebilt Catholic softball
The Terriers' shortstop/leadoff hitter homered and drove in four runs on two hits in a 9-8 win over Mount Carmel. Waalk, who also pitches, has helped Vandebilt Catholic to a 24-2 record and the No. 1 power rating in Division II select.
Livie Thibodeaux, sr, Assumption softball
The LSU-Eunice signee powered the Mustangs to wins over Academy of Our Lady, Destrehan and Belle Chasse. Thibodeaux hit three homers for Assumption, which is 24-4 and No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Haylee Dangerfield, sr, Jena softball
In a matchup that could be a preview of a state tournament game, Jena downed Sterlington by a score of 7-2. Dangerfield, a third baseman, hit a two-run homer. The Giants are 21-5 and No. 3 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Kynnedi Ware, fr, Pine Prairie softball
The Panthers boast one of the state's best records (22-2). Ware, who topped the 200-strikeout mark earlier this season, fanned 19 in a 4-1 win over Church Point and contributed two hits with an RBI. Pine Prairie is No. 1 in Division III nonselect, which is loaded at the top.
Mattie Parham, sr, LaSalle softball
The Tigers improved to 24-3 and maintained the No. 1 position in the Division IV nonselect power ratings with a 13-2 win over Monterey. Parham drove in five runs, according to Greg Jones of The Jena Times.
Emma Holmes, soph, Benton softball
Holmes, who also plays volleyball, was perfect at the plate in a 17-8 win over Byrd, going 4-for-4 with a triple. The Tigers are 21-4 and No. 2 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Jack Purser, sr, Teurlings Catholic baseball
A Nicholls State football recruit, Purser provides muscle for the defending champion baseball team in the clean-up spot. The designated hitter went 1-for-1 with a double and four RBIs (two sacrifice flies) in a 15-0 win over North Vermilion. The Rebels are 22-3 and No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings by a country mile. No. 2 St. Charles is more than four points behind.
Kaleb Guarisco, soph, Hahnville baseball
The slugger put on a show in a 6-2 win over South Terrebonne, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page, hitting two homers along with a triple and a single with three runs. The Tigers are 19-11 and No. 20 in ultra-competitive Division I nonselect.
Luke Hewitt, soph, Catholic-New Iberia baseball
The lefty was unhittable in a 3-0 win over Houma Christian in the District 7-2A Tournament, striking out 14. Despite issuing four walks, Hewitt faced only one batter above the miniumum, according to Baseball in the Boot. The Panthers won the league tourney and are 16-9 and No. 3 in the Division III select power ratings.
Braylen Montgomery, jr, Walker baseball
The Wildcats' leadoff hitter socked a home run and a triple in a 7-6 district win over Dutchtown. Walker is 21-9 and No. 7 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Shelbee Gros, soph, E.D. White softball
The Cardinals have been consistent, winning nine of their last 11 games for a 15-9 record and No. 5 position in the Division II select power ratings. Gros batted .500 last week as her team went 3-1, rapping out seven hits in 14 at-bats with a homer, her fourth. In the circle, she threw 18 innings with 35 strikeouts and is nearing the 200K mark on the season.
Ashtyn Rogers, jr, Patrick Taylor softball
Patrick Taylor improved to 15-7 with a 14-0 win over Berwick as Rogers shined in all facets, walloping a grand slam and pitching the shutout. The Tigers are No. 7 in the Division II select power ratings.
Malloy Miles, soph, French Settlement
The Lions (12-6, No. 7 Division III nonselect power ratings) have won 10 of their last 11 games, including high-profile victories over Mount Carmel and Hahnville last week. Miles has struck out 121 hitters over 70 innings pitched with a 1.20 ERA. Miles (7 IP, 4 H, 14 K, 2 BB) and French Settlement shutout a Hahnville team that has a potent lineup.
Madison Menard, jr, Parkway softball
The Panthers edged Glenbrook, 7-6. Menard went over-and-beyond the call of duty, smacking two home runs and getting another hit. Parkway (9-9) has won two straight games and is No. 22 in Division I nonselect.
Rae'El Wheat, jr, Ponchatoula softball
Wheat, an LSU-Alexandria commit, drove in four runs on two hits (2BH) in a 2-0 win over rival Hammond High. The Green Wave, 16-10 and No. 9 in Division I select, has won eight of its last nine games.
Ava Nehrig, sr, Central-BR softball
The red-hot Wildcats are lurking at No. 13 in Division I nonselect, having won 13 of their last 14 games with only a loss to Brusly. Nehrig pummeled a strong Patrick Taylor team to the tune of two home runs, a double and seven RBIs in a 19-4 win.
Drew Ferguson, sr, West Monroe baseball
The Rebels handed Benton only its second loss behind the arm of Ferguson, who struck out seven and allowed only one earned run and no walks in a 4-3 win. Benton was ranked first in the state in Division I nonselect by Baseball in the Boot. West Monroe is 20-7 and No. 10 in the Division I power ratings.
Lawton Littleton, soph, Barbe baseball
The powerhouse Buccaneers are on an incredible run, winning 20 consecutive games for a 26-4 record and No. 2 spot in Division I nonselect. Littleton handcuffed Sam Houston, striking out seven with a 91-mph fastball in a 1-0 win, according to Baseball in the Boot.
Casey McCoy, sr, Dutchtown baseball
The Louisiana Tech recruit is what's known as a primetime performer. McCoy hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and moved from shortstop to pitcher to garner a save in a 7-4 win over Walker. The Griffins are 21-10 and No. 8 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Maurice Marcel, jr, Opelousas Catholic
The multi-sport athlete quieted Catholic Pointe Coupee's bats in an 8-1 district win, striking out five and allowing no earned runs and one hit over four innings The Vikings are 20-7-1 and No. 2 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Emric McAdams, jr, Acadiana Renaissance baseball
The Eagles are flying high under coach Tyler Jensen, going 19-8 thus far and sitting at No. 8 in the Division II select power ratings. McAdams had a double and a triple and two RBIs in an 11-2 win over Westminster Christian-Lafayette.
