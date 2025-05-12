Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (5/12/2025)
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lilia Alleman of Assumption softball!
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Below are this week's nominees.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Sawyer Pruitt, sr, Live Oak baseball
The right-hander, a UL Ragin' Cajuns' recruit, struck out 11 while pitching a two-hit shutout of fifth-seeded Benton, which came into Game 1 of the Division I nonselect semifinal series with a 35-4 record. Pruitt struck out 11 and walked three for the top-seeded Eagles (32-6), who swept the Tigers.
Cole Flanagan, sr, Sam Houston baseball
The southpaw pitched a two-hit shutout of No. 2-seeded Barbe in Game 2 of a Division I nonselect semifinal series. Flanagan walked one and struck out five in the 1-0 win. Sam Houston, the No. 11 seed, swept their District 3-5A rivals, who had not allowed a run in the playoffs. The Broncos (33-7) take on Live Oak in the finals.
Jack Ruckert, sr, Catholic-Baton Rouge baseball
The shortstop and LSU recruit had three hits, including two home runs, and three RBIs in the top-seeded Bears' 9-3 win over No. 4-seeded St. Thomas More in Game 2 of a Dvision I select semifinal series. Ruckert walked twice, hit another homer and scored three runs in a 16-6 win in Game 1. Catholic (35-5) is attempting to repeat as state champions.
Jude Tingstrom, sr, Brother Martin baseball
The left-hander, a Delgado CC recruit, threw a shutout in Game 3 of a Division I select semifinal series against No. 2-seeded Holy Cross. Tingstrom tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in the 8-0 win for the No. 3-seeded Crusaders (31-7)), who advanced to the championship for the first time since 1996, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.
Matthew Watson, sr, Holy Cross baseball
Watson helped the second-seeded Tigers even their series with No. 3 Brother Martin at 1-1 by pitching a no-hitter against "the best hitting team in the New Orleans area," according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Watson struck out two and threw just 68 pitches in the 1-0 win for the Tigers, who finished the season with a 32-6 record after dropping Game 3.
Aubrey St. Angelo, jr, Brusly baseball
The Nicholls State recruit hit a grand slam and spun a five-hitter, allowing no earned runs with no walks and four strikeouts, in a 13-1 win over No. 4-seeded West Ouachita in Game 2 of the Division II nonselect semifinals. He had two hits with a homer while playing shortstop in a 13-3 Game 1 win. Brusly (33-5) faces No. 2-seeded North DeSoto in the championship series.
Bryant LaCour, sr, North DeSoto baseball
Needing a win in Game 3 of its Division II nonselect semifinal series vs. No. 3-seeded defending state champion Lutcher, the Griffins turned to LaCour. He responded with a two-run single in the sixth inning to put No. 2 North DeSoto ahead for good, 3-2. LaCour was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and one earned run with three strikeouts. The Griffins (27-13) meet Brusly in the finals.
Grant Kirkpatrick, soph, E.D. White baseball
The seventh-seeded Cardinals blanked No. 6 Archbishop Hannan in Game 1 of the Division II select semifinals, 3-0. Kirkpatrick threw a complete game five-hitter with two strikeouts for E.D. White (21-18), which swept No. 2 St. Charles and Hannan to reach the finals vs. No. 1 Teurlings Catholic. Kirkpatrick has a 5-1 record, according to Mike Pervel of The New Orleans Advocate.
Jack Ortego, sr, Teurlings Catholic baseball
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound first baseman led the top-seeded Rebels with two hits and two runs scored in a 10-5 win in Game 2 of a Division II select semifinal series against No. 5-seeded Vandebilt Catholic. He added a hit in the 2-0 win in Game 1 for Teurlings Catholic (32-4), which is going to back-to-back state titles.
Travis Adams, sr, Sterlington baseball
The outfielder homered and tripled, driving in three runs in a 12-2 win over No. 4-seeded Westlake in Game 3 of a Division III nonselect semifinal series. The No. 1 Panthers (32-8) won Game 1 by a score of 6-2. Adams, who played second base earlier in the game, pitched a perfect 1.1 innings as the closer.
Jake McCann, sr, University Lab baseball
The Belhaven recruit scored the only run in the second-seeded
Cubs' 1-0 win over No. 3 Pope John Paul II in the Division III select semifinals. McCann, playing shortstop and batting leadoff, had one of his team's two hits in Game 1. He stole second base to get in scoring position for Lane Mixon's RBI single in the first inning. In Game 2, he had two hits with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 7-3 win. Reigning champion U-High (27-9) will face No. 4-seeded Catholic New Iberia in the finals in a rematch of a regular season game won by the Cubs.
Lane Fenske, sr, Catholic New Iberia baseball
The LSU-Eunice recruit pitched a perfect game in a 6-0 win over No. 9-seeded Dunham in the Division III select semifinals. Fenske, who struck out four, had a hit and an RBI. He added a hit and an RBI in a 7-4 loss in Game 2 and two hits with a double and an RBI in a 10-8 win in Game 3. The Panthers (24-11) face No. 2 U-High in the finals in a rematch of a regular season come-from-behind win by the Cubs.
Seth Ray, sr, Oak Grove baseball
The Tigers from West Carroll Parish are going for a fifth straight state championship. Ray allowed three hits with no walks and four strikeouts while pitching four innings of an 11-0 win over No. 9-seeded Montgomery in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals. He knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly for No. 1 Oak Grove (16-12), which takes on No. 4 Mangham (14-15) in the semifinals.
Carson Mooney, jr, Mangham baseball
The fourth-seeded Dragons blew past No. 5 Oakdale in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals, 12-1. Mooney had two hits, including a grand slam, scored two runs and pitched a perfect final inning with two strikeouts. Mangham faces District 2-2A rival Oak Grove in the semifinals. The Tigers won at Mangham in the regular season, 3-2.
Carson Rainwater, sr, DeQuincy baseball
Rainwater tossed a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts in five innings of a 10-0 win over district rival No. 6-seeded Vinton in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals. Rainwater had a hit and scored a run out of the leadoff spot for the third-seeded Tigers (24-11), who will meet No. 2 Welsh (22-10) in the semifinals. DeQuincy won at Welsh in the regular season, 7-3.
Dane Iguess, sr, Welsh baseball
Iguess was the winning pitcher in the No. 2-seeded Greyhounds 6-3 win over No. 7 Grand Lake in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals. He struck out nine in six innings and added a hit, stolen base and a run out of the leadoff spot in the batting order. Welsh will challenge No. 3 DeQuincy (24-11) in the semifinals in an All-Southwest Louisiana matchup in Sulphur.
Karson Trichel, sr, Ouachita Christian baseball
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander pitched the No. 12-seeded Eagles to a 3-2 win at No. 4 Ascension Christian in the Division IV select quarterfinals, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts. He had a hit at the plate for OCS (17-15), which faces No. 1 Covenant Christian (36-0) in the semifinals.
Brennan Champagne, sr, Covenant Christian baseball
The top-seeded Lions stayed perfect on the season (36-0) with an 11-1 win over No. 8-seeded St. Frederick in the Division IV select quarterfinals. Champagne threw a one-hitter across five innings and scored a run.
Jayce Ruiz, jr, Riverside Academy baseball
The 11th-seeded Rebels blanked No. 3 Opelousas Catholic in the Division IV select quarterfinals, 3-0. Ruiz threw a complete game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk for Riverside (21-11), which advanced to the semifinals vs. No. 2-seeded Vermilion Catholic (23-7).
Bryce Lege, sr, Vermilion Catholic baseball
Lege doubled and homered, finishing with four RBIs in a 6-3 win over district rival Ascension Episcopal in the Division IV select quarterfinals. The No. 2-seeded Eagles (23-7), who lost three of four in the regular season to the No. 7 Blue Gators, tangle with No. 11 Riverside Academy (21-11) in the semifinals.
Kyler Roberts, sr, Family Community baseball
The Millsaps recruit struck out six and allowed three hits and one earned run in a 5-3 win over No. 6-seeded Holden in the Class B quarterfinals. Roberts went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored two runs for No. 3 Family Community (22-12), which faces No 2 Weston (21-10) in the semifinals.
Cole Tolar, sr, Weston baseball
An Angelina College recruit, the Wolves' catcher hit a base-loaded double and added a fourth RBI in a 9-8 win over No. 10-seeded Lacassine in the Class B quarterfinals. Weston (21-10) takes on No. 3 Family Community (22-12) in the semifinals.
Trinston Williams, sr, Family Christian baseball
An all-state basketball player, Williams drove in six runs on a pair of doubles in a 16-6 win over No. 8-seeded Calvin in the Class C quarterfinals. Family Christian (17-14), the top seed, will square off with No. 4 Ebarb (15-10) in the semifinals.
Drew Procell, soph, Ebarb baseball
Procell pitched a one-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over No. 12-seeded Simpson in the Class C quarterfinals. He tacked on a hit and drove in two runs for the fourth-seeded Rebels (15-10) out of Sabine Parish, who meet Family Christian (17-14) in the semifinals.
Kade Penalber, jr, Maurepas baseball
Penalber was the winning pitcher in a 10-7 victory over No. 6-seeded Hornbeck in the Class C quarterfinals, allowing three runs and three hits with seven strikeouts over six innings. He doubled and scored twice for the No. 3-seeded Wolves (15-14), who will face No. 2 Harrisonburg (17-2) in the semifinals.
Jack Landry, jr, Erath baseball
The second-seeded Bobcats reached the championship for the first time by downing No. 3-seeded South Beauregard in a pair of 3-2 games in the Division III nonselect semifinals. Landry had a hit and drove in a run in each game for Erath (25-11).
