High School

Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025

Get Madison area schedules and scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Thursday, September 18

Spencer Swaim

Darlington checks in as No. 16 this week in the Wisconsin top 25
There are 45 games schedules across the Madison metro area from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

There are two ranked teams in action this weekend in the Madison area. No. 2 Waunakee hosts Fort Atkinson and No. 16 Darlington hosts Benton.

Madison High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025

Pearl City-Eastland (2-1) vs Fennimore (4-0) at 6:00 PM

Madison High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 46 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Kickapoo (1-3) vs Highland (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Cashton (3-1) vs Ithaca (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Brookwood (1-3) vs New Lisbon (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Whitewater (1-2) vs Monroe (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Hillsboro (3-1) vs Royall (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Monona Grove (3-1) vs Milton (4-0) at 7:00 PM

River Ridge (1-3) vs Riverdale (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Wautoma (2-2) vs Wisconsin Dells (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Reedsburg (3-1) vs Holmen (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Nekoosa (0-4) vs Waupun (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Cambridge (4-0) vs Waterloo (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Westfield Area (3-1) vs Randolph (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Platteville (2-2) vs Richland Center (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Parker (1-3) vs Middleton (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Poynette (3-1) vs Pardeeville (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Fort Atkinson (0-4) vs Waunakee (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Markesan (4-0) vs Fall River/Rio Co-op (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Evansville (4-0) vs Jefferson (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Mount Horeb / Barneveld (3-1) vs Stoughton (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Portage (2-2) vs Edgewood (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Potosi (4-0) vs Boscobel (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Columbus (3-1) vs Big Foot (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op (0-4) vs Darlington (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Burlington (3-1) vs Beloit Memorial (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Mineral Point (1-3) vs Belleville (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Cambria-Friesland (3-1) vs Lourdes (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Edgerton (2-2) vs East Troy (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Lodi (3-1) vs Clinton (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Dodgeville (1-3) vs Prairie du Chien (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Onalaska (2-2) vs Baraboo (0-4) at 7:00 PM

River Valley (3-1) vs Lancaster (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Bangor (3-1) vs Necedah (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Lakeside Lutheran (0-4) vs Sauk Prairie (3-1) at 7:00 PM

McFarland (0-3) vs Delavan-Darien (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Oregon (2-2) vs DeForest (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Lake Mills (4-0) vs Turner (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Deerfield (1-3) vs Marshall (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Verona (2-2) vs La Follette (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Southwestern (1-3) vs Cuba City (1-3) at 7:00 PM

East (0-4) vs Craig (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Mauston (0-4) vs Adams-Friendship (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Madison High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025

Madison Memorial (0-4) vs West (2-2) at 1:00 PM

Iowa-Grant (2-2) vs Black Hawk (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Published
