7 Maine high school wide receivers to watch in 2024
Maine high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 5-7 and the Pine Tree State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at wide receiver, with many top end receivers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Maine. With the passing game becoming the focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Pine Tree State.
The following is a list of top returning Maine wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Eli Laverdiere, Oxford Hills: At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Laverdiere is a tough cover for any would be defender in Maine. Helping the Vikings reach a 8-3 record last season and averaging over 25 points per game, Laverdiere will be one of the state’s top receivers once again in 2024.
Drake Brunelle, Messalonskee: Everyone on the Eagles’ wide receiving corps was a senior last season for the exception of Brunelle. The wide receiver was the leading pass catcher at Messalonskee last fall, hauling in 21 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
Zeb Foster, Oceanside: Second to Carter Galley in catching passes last season for the Mariners was Foster. Returning as one of the state’s best wide receivers, Foster in 2023 caught 22 passes for 576 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Trevor Gerrish, Brunswick: Gerrish’s numbers were arguably among the best in the entire state of Maine. The junior wide receiver hauled in 67 catches for 1,101 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.
William Francis, Orono: Another wide receiver that had over 1,000 yards in 2023 was Francis for Orono. Last season, the wide receiver caught 50 passes for 1,123 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.
Riley Provencher, Old Orchard Beach: The junior two-way player was apart of an offense that piled up over 60 points a game last season. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound pass catcher will be a tough stop for defenders in 2024.
Andy Henaghen, Hampden: When it came to junior wide receivers, Henaghen was right up there with the best of them statistically. The pass catcher hauled in 19 passes for 450 yards and scored five touchdowns in 2023.
This list was created with the contributions of Mainehighschoolfootball.com
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports