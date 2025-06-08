Maine high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 MPA Regional and State matchups, game times
The Maine high school baseball state playoffs have reached the MPA regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.
>>>MAINE MPA BASEBALL BRACKETS<<<
Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.
For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Maine high school baseball post-season, bookmark our Maine high school baseball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.
CLASS A
BYE: Marshwood, Biddeford, Thornton Academy, Scarborough
Sanford vs. Massabesic
Falmouth vs. Kennebunk
Gorham vs. Noble
South Portland vs. Bonny Eagle
CLASS B
BYE: Cape Elizabeth, Medomak Valley, York, Greely
Fyreburg vs. Gardiner
Morse vs. Poland
Lake Region vs. Wells
Leavitt vs. Gray-New Gloucester
CLASS C
BYE: Mount Abram, Old Orchard Beach, Madison, Monmouth Academy, Lisbon, Maranacook
Sacopee Valley vs. Waynflete
Winthrop vs. Dirigo
CLASS D
BYE: Richmond, Searsport, Boothbay, Buckfield, Telstar, Forest Hills, St. Dominic, Carrabec
Richmond vs. Searsport
Boothbay vs. Buckfield
Telstar vs. Forest Hills
St. Dominic vs. Carrabec
Follow High School On SI Maine throughout the 2025 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi