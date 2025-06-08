High School

Maine high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 MPA Regional and State matchups, game times

Maine state baseball state playoff action has moved to the regional rounds in all four classifications; follow every game and every bracket in real time right here with High School On SI

Andy Villamarzo

SBLive

The Maine high school baseball state playoffs have reached the MPA regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.

High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.

MAINE MPA BASEBALL BRACKETS

Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Maine high school baseball post-season, bookmark our Maine high school baseball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.

CLASS A

BYE: Marshwood, Biddeford, Thornton Academy, Scarborough

Sanford vs. Massabesic

Falmouth vs. Kennebunk

Gorham vs. Noble

South Portland vs. Bonny Eagle

CLASS B

BYE: Cape Elizabeth, Medomak Valley, York, Greely

Fyreburg vs. Gardiner

Morse vs. Poland

Lake Region vs. Wells

Leavitt vs. Gray-New Gloucester

CLASS C

BYE: Mount Abram, Old Orchard Beach, Madison, Monmouth Academy, Lisbon, Maranacook

Sacopee Valley vs. Waynflete

Winthrop vs. Dirigo

CLASS D

BYE: Richmond, Searsport, Boothbay, Buckfield, Telstar, Forest Hills, St. Dominic, Carrabec

Richmond vs. Searsport

Boothbay vs. Buckfield

Telstar vs. Forest Hills

St. Dominic vs. Carrabec

