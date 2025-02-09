Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic 2025 coaching staffs announced
One of Maine's most well known high school football events will be taking place for the 35th time this upcoming summer.
The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is slated to take place in July, with the official coaching staffs announced this past week.
According to the game's website, the contest has been helping Shriners Children’s Hospital since 1990. The organization raises money every year and provides to the Shriner Children’s Hospitals for advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, or spinal cord injuries regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
Down below are the coaching staffs for the East and West.
East
Kyle Gallant, head coach (Hermon)
Dan O'Connell (John Bapst)
Jason Versey (Lewiston)
Ryan Snell (Medomak)
Fred Lower (Brewer)
Bob Sinclair (Orono)
Blair Doucette (Messalonskee)
Matt Farnham (Hermon)
Robenson Saintard (Hampden Academy)
West
Aaron Filieo, head coach (South Portland)
Kevin Cooper (Bonny Eagle)
Keith Noel (Kennebunk)
Sam Morrison (Gorham)
Devin Roberts (Spruce Mountain)
David Jones (Fryeburg Academy)
Mike Hathaway (Leavitt)
Skip Capone (Cheverus)
Rob Keirstead (South Portland)
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi