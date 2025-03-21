High School

Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic 2025 rosters, coaching staffs

35th edition of the game takes place on July 19 at Lewiston High School's Don Roux Stadium

Andy Villamarzo

Lewiston High School is the home of the 35th annual Lobster Bowl Classic
Lewiston High School is the home of the 35th annual Lobster Bowl Classic / Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic

One of Maine's most well known high school all-star football games will be taking place for the 35th time this summer. 

The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is slated to take place on July 19th at Lewiston High School's Don Roux Field, with the official rosters and coaching staffs now set in stone.

According to the game's website, the contest has been helping Shriners Children’s Hospital since 1990. The organization raises money every year and provides to the Shriner Children’s Hospitals for advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, or spinal cord injuries regardless of their family’s ability to pay. 

Down below are the complete player rosters and coaching staffs for the East and West:

EAST-WEST PLAYER ROSTERS

EAST

Player name (top; School (bottom)

Cameron Atkinson, DB, Stearns

Brady Grant, DL, Orono

Indi Backman, RB, Falmouth

Andrew Henaghen, WR, Hampden Academy

Seth Bard, LB, Winslow

Noah Holden, LB, Nokomis

Jake Biberstein, OL, Bangor

Max Hopkins, LB, Hermon

Owen Bombardier, OL, Falmouth

Colin Kelly, DL, Portland

Drake Brunelle, WR, Messalonskee

Caleb Kennedy, QB, Maine Central Institute

Colton Carter, RB, Lawrence

Aiden Kochendoerfer, WR, Hampden Academy

Daniel Carter, DL, Ellsworth

Gabe Lash, WR, Medomak Valley

Claeb Colby, TE, Brewer

Ell Laverdiere, DL, Oxford Hills

Bruce Coulter, WR, Hermon

Jackson Murray, WR, Morse

Kyle Doody, DL, Gardiner

Brayden Penney, DL, Windham

Joe Dube, OL, Lewiston

Anthony Pickell, OL, Messalonskee

Ben Dubois, DB, Edward Little

Donovan Porter, LB, Waterville

Isaac Dutille, LB, Camden Hills

Jeffrey Randall, TE, Lewiston

Isaiah Ervin, QB, Houlton

J.P. Reinzo, RB, Old Town

Ryker Evans, DB, Belfast

Mason Rose, LD, Mount Desert Island

Zeb Foster, WR, Oceanside

Byron Rubito, OL, Windham

Miller Foss, DB, Skowhegan

Tristan Smith, LB, John Bapst

Will Francis, WR, Orono

Anthony Tavares, OL, Portland

Ian Friend, LB, Mattanawcook Academy

Louis Thurston, RB, Portland

Porter Gahaghan, DL, Medomak Valley

Silas Topolski, WR, Foxcroft Academy

Stephen Galkowski, DB, Mt. Blue

Jackson Veilleux, LB, Cony

Tyler Gould, RB, Dexter

Wyatt Weaver, OL, Bucksport

WEST

Player name (top; School (bottom)

Max Andrews, WR, Kennebunk

Aiden Levesque, OL, Leavitt

Rhylen Avery, RB, Sanford

Henry Mahoney, OL, Thornton Academy

Liam Backman, DL, Cheverus

Charles Majkowski, OL, Kennebunk

Cullen Behen, DL, Biddeford

Michael Malia, DL, Fryeburg Academy

Cam Bradbury, DB, Massabesic

Peter Martin, QB, York

Cody Cobb, DB, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

David Mbuyamda, DL, Westbrook

Kobi Conant, DB, Gray-New Gloucester

Nolan O'Driscoll, OL, Poland

Brandon Cooper, DB, Spruce Mountain

Jackson Paradis, WR, Thornton Academy

C.J. Cooper, WR, Bonny Eagle

Teddy Peters, DB, Freeport

Jack Crosby, LB, Marancook

Wes Piper, DB, Greely

Maddox Cusumano, DB, Boothbay

Eli Potter, LB, Wells

Kaiden Delano, LB, Oak Hill

Riley Provencher, WR, Old Orchard Beach

Jayden Doughty, LB, Bonny Eagle

Keegan Reny, TE, Leavitt

Eli Filieo, OL, South Portland

Jamier Rose, QB, Noble

Wyatt Gawtry, TE, Yarmouth

Christian Silva, DL, Deering

Trevor Gerrish, TE, Brunswick

Bradley Sirois, WR, Mountain Valley

Tyler Granata, OL, Cape Elizabeth

Brady Stone, LB, Kennebunk

Brady Haynes, DL, South Portland

Cole Tomuschat, OL, Scarborough

Easton Healy, DB, South Portland

Isaac Ward, OL, Bonny Eagle

Jack Karlonas, LB, Gorham

Shane Waterman, DL, Marshwood

Tavian Lauture, DB, Deering

Chadise Wells, OL, Sacopee Valley

Kaiden Lavalley, OL, Lisbon

Dakota White, DL, Dirigo

EAST-WEST COACHING STAFFS

EAST (coaching staff)

Kyle Gallant, head coach (Hermon)

Dan O'Connell (John Bapst)

Jason Versey (Lewiston)

Ryan Snell (Medomak)

Fred Lower (Brewer)

Bob Sinclair (Orono)

Blair Doucette (Messalonskee)

Matt Farnham (Hermon)

Robenson Saintard (Hampden Academy)

WEST (coaching staff)

Aaron Filieo, head coach (South Portland)

Kevin Cooper (Bonny Eagle)

Keith Noel (Kennebunk)

Sam Morrison (Gorham)

Devin Roberts (Spruce Mountain)

David Jones (Fryeburg Academy)

Mike Hathaway (Leavitt)

Skip Capone (Cheverus)

Rob Keirstead (South Portland)

More From High School On SI

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Maine