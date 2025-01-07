Noble's Jamier Rose Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Maine Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Noble's Jamier Rose has been voted High School On SI’s Maine Player of the Year. Rose won the voting with 50.96 percent of the 23,621 votes casted.
Vote: Who was the 2024 Maine Football Player of the Year?
Jamier Rose, ATH, Noble
Rose finished 2024 completing 95-of-146 passes for 1,381 yards and 16 touchdowns. Also rushed for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, Rose made 52 tackles and picked off four passes.J
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi