Vote: Who was the 2024 Maine Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
Final Top 10 Maine High School Football Rankings (11/24/2024)
We continue to the Northeast region and to the great state of Maine and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Maine Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of six worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
Here are the nominations:
Louis Thurston, QB, Portland
Thurston was the key cog in leading Portland to the Class A state championship over Thornton Academy. The quarterback ended the season throwing for 1,229 yards, 16 touchdowns and rushing for 794 and five scores. Defensively, Thurston made 34 tackles and picked off three passes.
Tres Walker, QB, Falmouth
In guiding Falmouth to the Class B state championship win, Walker was terrific every bit of the way. Walker for the 11-0 Navigators, completed 115-of-167 passes for 1,923 yards, 27 touchdowns to just four picks.
Zeb Foster, RB, Oceanside
No one had quite the season Foster did on the ground in the Pine Tree State. Foster carried the rock 230 times for 1,930 yards and found the endzone 24 times.
Jamier Rose, ATH, Noble
Rose finished 2024 completing 95-of-146 passes for 1,381 yards and 16 touchdowns. Also rushed for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, Rose made 52 tackles and picked off four passes.
Tatum Doucette, QB, Messalonskee
Coming off a big junior season with the Eagles, Doucette threw for around 1,300 yards and accounted for 19 touchdowns through the air. Also rushed for 980 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Colin Moran, ATH, Bonny Eagle
Playing both ways for Bonny Eagle, Moran did a little bit of everything. Moran finished the fall campaign throwing for 1,069 yards, nine touchdowns and rushed for 980, 11 scores.
