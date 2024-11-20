High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Maine high school football state championships

High School on SI picks the winners of each MPA state championship game

Andy Villamarzo

The 2024 Maine high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.

The state championships are on Saturday, November 23.

Maine high school football state championship predictions

CLASS A

State championship game

Portland (9-2) vs. Thornton Academy (11-2), 11 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium

PREDICTION: Portland 35, Thornton Academy 34

CLASS B

State championship game

Falmouth (11-0) vs. Kennebunk (11-0), 2:30 p.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium

Falmouth (Maine) has gone from turmoil to state championship contender

PREDICTION: Kennebunk 32, Falmouth 28

CLASS C

State championship game

Fryeburg (10-2) vs. Hermon (9-2), 11 a.m. at Lewiston High School

PREDICTION: Fryeburg 16, Hermon 12

CLASS D

State championship game

Foxcroft (12-0) vs. Wells (11-0), 2:30 p.m. at Lewiston High School

PREDICTION: Wells 27, Foxcroft 21

