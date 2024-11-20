Predicting the winners of the 2024 Maine high school football state championships
The 2024 Maine high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.
Maine high school football playoff brackets; Scores, MPA State Championship Updates
The state championships are on Saturday, November 23.
Maine high school football state championship predictions
CLASS A
State championship game
Portland (9-2) vs. Thornton Academy (11-2), 11 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium
PREDICTION: Portland 35, Thornton Academy 34
CLASS B
State championship game
Falmouth (11-0) vs. Kennebunk (11-0), 2:30 p.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium
Falmouth (Maine) has gone from turmoil to state championship contender
PREDICTION: Kennebunk 32, Falmouth 28
CLASS C
State championship game
Fryeburg (10-2) vs. Hermon (9-2), 11 a.m. at Lewiston High School
PREDICTION: Fryeburg 16, Hermon 12
CLASS D
State championship game
Foxcroft (12-0) vs. Wells (11-0), 2:30 p.m. at Lewiston High School
PREDICTION: Wells 27, Foxcroft 21
