5 Standouts from the Maine Class A South Girls Basketball Quarterfinals

Highlighting five performances that led their teams in Tuesday's quarterfinal round in Portland's Expo Arena.

Greg Levinsky

Rachel LaSalle scored 12 points for top-seeded Cheverus in the Class A South Quarterfinals against No. 8 Gorham.
/ JoJo Deschenes

The final day of quarterfinal play in the Maine high school basketball state playoffs featured the Class A South girls.

Here are five stars from the Portland Expo, a new venue for many of the players who participated under the prior classification system.

Annie Whitmore, South Portland

Reigning Class AA (which no longer exits) champion and third-seeded South Portland survived a scare from sixth-seeded Westbrook, knocking off the Blue Blazes 43-31 in the first game of the day.

The junior guard stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks and an assist, shooting 8-13 from the floor.

Westbrook led the Red Riots at halftime, but Whitmore scored 14 of her points in the second half, and spearheaded a stout defense that allowed just nine second-half points en route to the double-digit victory.

Mollie Puffer, Sanford

The 5-9 junior guard powered the No. 2 Spartans to a 57-35 win over the No. 7 Golden Trojans.

Sanford raced out to a 15-1 lead and never looked back, and Puffer finished with game-bests 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals and also added 3 assists and a blocked shot.

Jordyn Crump, Biddeford

In a 45-42 win for the fourth-seeded Tigers over No. 5 Windham, the 5-8 junior guard helped the Tigers on both ends of the floor.

The Colgate commit posted 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. She scored 9 of her points before the midway point of the second quarter as the lone offensive spark plug early. Crump contributed to Biddeford's suffocating, game-long full-court defensive pressure that forced 20+ turnovers.

Mackenzie Delewski, Windham

Though the Eagles lost to Biddeford, the 5-9 junior wing helped Windham keep it close throughout. She nabbed a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 5-8 from the floor.

Windham committed 21 turnovers, but Delewski, also a soccer standout, only made two miscues despite heavy usage.

Rachel LaSalle, Cheverus

The senior guard drained three first-half 3-pointers, lifting the top-seeded Stags to an early need with offense at a premium en route to a 47-37 win over No. 8 Gorham

LaSalle, who also plays soccer, finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds. She made three of five from long range.

Class A South Semifinals Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 19 at the Portland Expo

No. 3 South Portland vs. No. 2 Sanford, 1 p.m.
No. 4 Biddeford vs. No. 1 Cheverus, 2:45 p.m.

Games will be streamed on WHOU.live, which requires a paid subscription.

Published
Greg Levinsky has covered high school sports throughout New England since 2017. Currently based in Boston, his previous bylines include USA Today, The Washington Post and The Boston Globe. Greg is a 2020 graduate of Boston University and also works a full-time marketing role at a tech company. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.

