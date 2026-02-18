5 Standouts from the Maine Class A South Girls Basketball Quarterfinals
The final day of quarterfinal play in the Maine high school basketball state playoffs featured the Class A South girls.
Here are five stars from the Portland Expo, a new venue for many of the players who participated under the prior classification system.
Annie Whitmore, South Portland
Reigning Class AA (which no longer exits) champion and third-seeded South Portland survived a scare from sixth-seeded Westbrook, knocking off the Blue Blazes 43-31 in the first game of the day.
The junior guard stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks and an assist, shooting 8-13 from the floor.
Westbrook led the Red Riots at halftime, but Whitmore scored 14 of her points in the second half, and spearheaded a stout defense that allowed just nine second-half points en route to the double-digit victory.
Mollie Puffer, Sanford
The 5-9 junior guard powered the No. 2 Spartans to a 57-35 win over the No. 7 Golden Trojans.
Sanford raced out to a 15-1 lead and never looked back, and Puffer finished with game-bests 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals and also added 3 assists and a blocked shot.
Jordyn Crump, Biddeford
In a 45-42 win for the fourth-seeded Tigers over No. 5 Windham, the 5-8 junior guard helped the Tigers on both ends of the floor.
The Colgate commit posted 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. She scored 9 of her points before the midway point of the second quarter as the lone offensive spark plug early. Crump contributed to Biddeford's suffocating, game-long full-court defensive pressure that forced 20+ turnovers.
Mackenzie Delewski, Windham
Though the Eagles lost to Biddeford, the 5-9 junior wing helped Windham keep it close throughout. She nabbed a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 5-8 from the floor.
Windham committed 21 turnovers, but Delewski, also a soccer standout, only made two miscues despite heavy usage.
Rachel LaSalle, Cheverus
The senior guard drained three first-half 3-pointers, lifting the top-seeded Stags to an early need with offense at a premium en route to a 47-37 win over No. 8 Gorham
LaSalle, who also plays soccer, finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds. She made three of five from long range.
Class A South Semifinals Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 19 at the Portland Expo
No. 3 South Portland vs. No. 2 Sanford, 1 p.m.
No. 4 Biddeford vs. No. 1 Cheverus, 2:45 p.m.
Games will be streamed on WHOU.live, which requires a paid subscription.