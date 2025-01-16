Top 10 Maine High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/15/2025)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turn the page on 2024 to 2025.
Entering the New Year, we head up to the New England region and begin with the Pine Tree State as Noble starts off as the No. 1 squad. Falmouth enters the rankings at No. 10 after defeating top-ranked Noble recently.
We take a dive into the Maine high school basketball rankings and present to you our third set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Maine High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Noble (11-1)
The Knights have come flying out of the gates and winning 11 of their first 12 games. Despite a narrow loss to Falmouth, we decide to keep Noble at the top spot in these rankings.
2. Medomak Valley (13-0)
Medomak Valley enter the new year undefeated, but right out of the gates to start 2025 they were challenged against another team that had yet to lose a game so far in Spruce Mountain. The Panthers most recently defeated Erskine Academy, 78-46.
3. York (12-0)
Through the first twelve games of the regular season, the Wildcats have shown a level of dominance so far. Latest victory was a 49-38 win over Kennebunk.
4. Ellsworth (9-2)
The only two losses of the season suffered by the Eagles have both came up against Old Town. Other than that, Ellsworth has proven themselves as one of Maine's top clubs.
5. Mount Abram (11-0)
Coming in at No. 6 are the undefeated Roadrunners. Mount Abram remains apart of exclusive group of teams that have yet to experience a loss this season.
6. Caribou (9-1)
So far this season, the Vikings have been spot on other than a 65-52 loss to Ellsworth. Latest victory was a 79-37 rout win over Bucksport.
7. Thornton Academy (10-2)
The Trojans make their debut in the rankings after picking up recent victories over Cheverus and South Portland, respectively.
8. Cheverus (10-2)
The Stags had won four straight games to before falling to Thornton Academy (see above), 61-49. Cheverus bounced back with a 83-68 win over Sanford.
9. Windham (11-1)
Windham dropped a few spots in last week's rankings after a 55-54 loss to South Portland. The Eagles have bounced back with consecutive victories since then.
10. Falmouth (9-4)
The Navigators had been playing just about as good as anyone up until very recently. Falmouth after defeating Noble dropped a 75-72 decision to Windham.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi