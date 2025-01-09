Top 10 Maine High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/9/2025)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turn the page on 2024 to 2025.
Entering the New Year, we head up to the New England region and begin with the Pine Tree State as Noble starts off as the No. 1 squad. South Portland enters the rankings at No. 9 after a 55-54 win over Windham.
We take a dive into the Maine high school basketball rankings and present to you our second set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Maine High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Noble (10-0)
The Knights have come flying out of the gates and winning their first 10 games. Noble is eyeing a Jan. 11th rematch against Falmouth, which they beat by two in the second game of the season.
2. York (9-0)
Through the first nine games of the regular season, the Wildcats have shown a level of dominance so far. Latest victory was a 63-54 rout of Kennebunk.
3. Medomak Valley (9-0)
Medomak Valley enter the new year undefeated, but right out of the gates to start 2025 they were challenged against another team that had yet to lose a game so far in Spruce Mountain. The Panthers defeated Spruce Mountain, 55-43, and most recently blew out Leavitt, 71-31.
4. Ellsworth (8-2)
The only two losses of the season suffered by the Eagles have both came up against Old Town. Other than that, Ellsworth has proven themselves as one of Maine's top clubs.
5. Cheverus (9-1)
The Stags won five straight games to start the season before falling to Windham, 59-55. Cheverus has followed that loss up with four straight wins and will get another shot at Windham on Jan. 24th.
6. Mount Abram (11-0)
Coming in at No. 6 are the undefeated Roadrunners. Mount Abram remains apart of exclusive group of teams that have yet to experience a loss this season.
7. Caribou (8-1)
So far this season, the Vikings have been spot on other than a 65-52 loss to Ellsworth. Latest victory was a 65-28 rout win over Presque Isle.
8. Spruce Mountain (9-1)
Taking the No. 8 spot in our second set of rankings is Spruce Mountain, who fell to undefeated Medomak Valley, 55-43, back on Jan. 2nd. Since then, Spruce Mountain has won consecutive games over Lake Region and Oak Hill.
9. South Portland (9-2)
Coming in at the second to final spot of our rankings is South Portland, who narrowly defeated Windham 55-54 recently.
10. Windham (9-1)
Windham dropped a few spots in this week's rankings after a 55-54 loss to South Portland (see above). The Eagles will look to bounce back against Marshwood on Friday night.
Andy Villamarzo