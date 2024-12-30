Top 10 Maine High School Boys Basketball Rankings (12/30/2024)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turn the page on 2024 to 2025.
Before the New Year, we head up to the New England region and begin with the Pine Tree State as Noble starts off as the No. 1 squad.
We take a dive into the Maine high school basketball rankings and present to you our first set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Maine High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Noble (7-0)
The Knights have come flying out of the gates and won five out of seven games by double digits. Noble is eyeing a Jan. 11th rematch against Falmouth, which they beat by two in the second game of the season.
2. York 8-0)
Through the first eight games of the regular season, the Wildcats have shown a level of dominance so far. Latest victory was a 74-47 rout of Yarmouth.
3. Windham (6-0)
The Eagles have escaped with a couple narrow victories as of late, with Windham upend Cheverus and Portland by four and seven points, respectively.
4. Medomak Valley (6-0)
Medomak Valley will enter the new year undefeated, but right out of the gates to start 2025 they will be challenged against another team that has yet to lose a game so far in Spruce Mountain, who is also 6-0. Should be a good game to kickoff '25.
5. Falmouth (5-2)
From winning a state championship in football to also being one of the state's better basketball programs as we bring in the Navigators at No. 5. Falmouth fell by two points to No. 1 Noble.
6. Ellsworth (6-2)
The only two losses of the season suffered by the Eagles have both came up against Old Town. Other than that, Ellsworth has proven themselves as one of Maine's top clubs.
7. Cheverus (5-1)
The Stags won five straight games to start the season before falling to Windham, 59-55. Cheverus will get another shot at Windham on Jan. 24th.
8. Mount Abram (7-0)
Coming in at No. 8 are the undefeated Roadrunners. Mount Abram remains apart of exclusive group of teams that have yet to experience a loss this season.
9. Caribou (5-1)
So far this season, the Vikings have been spot on other than a 65-52 loss to Ellsworth. Latest victory was a 79-66 win over Washington Academy.
10. Spruce Mountain (6-0)
Taking the final spot in our initial set of rankings is Spruce Mountain, who will take on undefeated Medomak Valley on Jan. 2nd.
Follow SBLive Maine throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basktball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi