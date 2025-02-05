Top 10 Maine High School Boys Basketball Rankings (2/4/2025)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turn the page on 2024 to 2025.
Entering the month of February, we head up to the New England region and begin with the Pine Tree State as Noble starts off as the No. 1 squad. Medomak Valley takes over the top spot as they remain undefeated.
We take a dive into the Maine high school basketball rankings and present to you our fourth set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Maine High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Medomak Valley (18-0)
Medomak Valley enter the month of February undefeated, but right out of the gates to start 2025 they were challenged against another team that had yet to lose a game so far in Spruce Mountain. The Panthers most recently defeated Oceanside, 69-45.
2. Noble (18-1)
The Knights have been arguably one of the most consistent teams all season long, yielding just the one loss. Despite a narrow loss to Falmouth, they fall just underneath undefeated Medomak Valley in these latest rankings.
3. York (15-0)
Through the first fifteen games of the regular season, the Wildcats have shown a level of dominance so far. Latest victory was a 71-49 rout over Cape Elizabeth.
4. Cheverus (14-3)
The Stags have regained their footing since a heartbreaking 65-62 loss to Deering a couple weeks ago. Cheverus has bounced back with three straight victories.
5. Ellsworth (15-3)
The only three losses of the season suffered by the Eagles have come up against Old Town twice and Caribou. Other than that, Ellsworth has proven themselves as one of Maine's top clubs.
6. Caribou (15-1)
So far this season, the Vikings have been spot on other than a 65-52 loss to Ellsworth. Latest victory was a 58-41 rout over Old Town.
7. Thornton Academy (15-2)
One of the state's hottest teams right now has to be the Trojans. Winners of nine straight games, Thornton Academy looks to cap it with victories over Oxford Hills and Biddeford, respectively.
8. Windham (14-4)
Yes, the Eagles have a handful of losses to their name but this has remained one of the state's more talented ball clubs. After losing three straight. Windham notched a 57-45 victory over Scarborough.
9. Falmouth (13-4)
The Navigators had been playing just about as good as anyone this season. Falmouth is currently riding a 4-game winning streak with victories over Biddeford, Greely, Freeport and Kennebunk.
10. Schenck (18-1)
Coming in at No. 10 is the Wolverines, who have impressed all season long. Since dropping the season opener, Schenck has won 18 straight games.
Follow SBLive Maine throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basktball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi