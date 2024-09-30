Top 10 Maine high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
Preseason high school football games kicked off a few weeks ago throughout the state of Maine starting the week of Aug. 30. The Maine regular season kicked off this past weekend with its third full slate of games.
The No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State continues to be the 37-time state champion Thornton Academy Trojans followed by the Kennebunk Rams at No. 2.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 5 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Maine high school football rankings
1. Thornton Academy (3-1)
The Trojans have bounced back nicely from their lone loss of the season to Bedford (New Hampshire) with resounding victories over Windham and Bonny Eagle.
2. Kennebunk (4-0)
An undefeated run through the first four games has been impressive for the Rams as they defeated Sanford 48-20 last week.
3. Deering (4-0)
The Rams made sure they left no doubt in Week 4 as they took care of business against Massabesic, pulling off a 21-14 victory. Now they'll prepare for a mega matchup with Kennebunk.
4. Noble (4-0)
Another team that made sure they didn't let their opponent feel like they could hang around was the Knights. Noble soundly defeated its foe Marshwood, 38-0.
5. South Portland (4-0)
The Red Riots came away with another solid victory last week to improve to 4-0, knocking off Windham. A home date against Thornton Academy is looming.
6. Wells (4-0)
The Warriors made sure they got to 3-0 as they demolished Mountain Valley, 47-0. This week they'll return back home and face Oak Hill.
7. Portland (3-1)
The Bulldogs are back in this week’s rankings after a 56-0 rout of Lewiston, officially knocking them out of the ranks.
8. Falmouth (4-0)
Spencer Emerson’s group just narrowly pulled off a 15-14 victory over Fryeburg last week. The Navigators hit the road this week versus Mt. Blue.
9. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (4-0)
Another week and another strong showing for Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale as they rolled to 4-0 with a 22-21 defeat of Oak Hill. Next up they have Poland on the road.
10. Massabesic (3-1)
When you barely fall to the No. 3 team in the state in Deering, 21-14, you earn yourself a spot in the rankings. Impressive in a loss is tough to do, but Massabesic did just that.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports