Top returning Maine high school running backs heading into 2024 football season
Maine high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 5-7 and the Pine Tree State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Main. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Pine Tree State.
The following is a list of top returning Maine running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Aidan McGowan, Portland: The Bulldogs did a great job running the football behind the play of McGowan last season. The junior tailback rushed for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns. Expect McGowan to once again be one of the state's top running backs in yardage and touchdowns.
Rhylen Avery, Sanford: Diminutive for his size at 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, Avery was not an easy ball carrier to take down for opposing defenses. The junior also played cornerback for Sanford and will head into the 2024 campaign as one of the best in the state.
Maddox Ralls, Kennebunk: The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back was a force to be reckoned with last season. Now, Ralls is back for his senior campaign and will be the Rams’ bellcow in the backfield once again.
Matthew Baker, Cheverus: Cheverus junior running back had himself a solid 2023 campaign. The Stags’ offense averaged over 24 points per game last fall and Baker should be the spearhead this upcoming season. With a new head coach in place, Baker should be in store for a big 2024 season.
Eli Potter, Wells: Potter heads into the spring with some high expectations after the 2023 season he had. The Warriors scored 300 points last season and Potter should be aiming for another big campaign on the ground.
Carter Rivers, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale: Rivers helped lift Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale to a 7-3 season last fall and was a force out of the backfield. Look for big things from the soon-to-be senior running back.
Gabe Thornwell, Hampden: As a sophomore last season for Hampden, Thornwell put up some solid statistics and should do so this upcoming fall. In 2023, Thornwell carried the ball 67 times for 321 yards and scored four touchdowns. Will be one of the top junior backs in the Pine Tree State.
Connor Johnson, Bonny Eagle: A player that should see his role dramatically increase thi upcoming fall is Johnson of Bonny Eagle. The running back as a junior had modest numbers, rushing for 287 yards on 38 carries and scored three touchdowns.
