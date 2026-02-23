Vote: Who is the Maine Girls Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 23, 2026
Stars emerged from around the state of Maine as it completed the regional basketball tournament. With the state finals around the corner, it's time to crown a Maine Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
We reviewed results from around the state and nominated 8 athletes for their tournament play across the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. All athletes will compete in state finals.
Check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote. Voting closes on March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Kylie Lamson, Cheverus
The senior guard paced the top-seeded Stags to the A South title with numerous standout performances. In reverse chronological order, Lamson scored game-highs 19, 26 and 13 points across three tournament games.
Maddie Provost, Lawrence
A Holy Cross commit, Provost led the Bulldogs to the B North crown. The 5-8 guard dominated the final (27 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals) and put up solid efforts in the semifinal (21 points, 5 assists, 4 steals) and quarterfinal (26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists).
Addison Cyr, Mattanawcook
The all-time leading scorer in Lynx program history, Cyr paved the way to the C North title with 15 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks in the title game. The Husson University commit added 7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in the semifinal after a stellar quarterfinal round (25 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 blocks) to help her team stay undefeated.
Maddie Grimaldi, Spruce Mountain
A junior forward, Grimaldi helped the Phoenix to the C South title with 21 points and 9 rebounds in the finale. She had 19 points in the semifinal and 9 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks in the quarterfinal.
Lila Cummings, Penobscot Valley
The senior forward put up an all-around effort (12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks) in the D North final. Cummings added 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the semifinal and 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals in the quarterfinal.
Liana Hartwell, Valley
The Cavaliers cruised to the S South crown behind the sophomore guard's triple-double (20 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists) in the final. She dropped 18 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 10 steals in the semifinal and another triple-double (13 points, 10 assists, 12 steals) in the quarterfinal.
Ava Lerman, Wisdom
S North went to the Pioneers, and the senior committed to Husson played a key role. She scored 21 points to go with 6 steals in the final, 17 points and 6 steals in the semifinal and dropped 40 points on 16-22 shooting in the quarterfinal.
Aubrey Shaw, Hampden Academy
The defensive-minded Broncos won A North despite averaging less than 37 points per game. Shaw, a junior wing, scored double-figures in each; 16, 11 then10 points)
