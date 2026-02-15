Maine High School Boys Basketball Tournament: 5 Standouts from the Class A South Quarterfinals
The Maine boys high school basketball tournament is in full swing, with the quarterfinal rounds in all of Class A, Class D and B North finishing up Saturday.
With a scheduled off day on Sunday, here are 5 standouts from Saturday's Class A South quarterfinals at the Portland Expo.
Dylan Gendron, Sanford
The 6-2 senior guard dropped 20 points on efficient 7-14 shooting to lead the No. 2 Spartans over No. 10 Bonny Eagle 62-48 on Saturday.
Benilson Lumani, Portland
The 6-7 senior forward played a key role on both ends of the floor as the No. 6 Bulldogs upset No. 2 South Portland 34-33 on their home floor. Lumani posted 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.
Jameson Fitzpatrick and Khaleon Watkins, Cheverus
Fitzpatrick, a 6-5 senior forward, and Watkins, a 6-3 freshman forward, helped the No. 5 Stags knock off No. 4 Thornton Academy 61-60. Fitzpatrick posted 15 points and 9 rebounds, playing his best basketball late to help stave off a furious Trojans comeback. Watkins posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Layton Garriepy, Scarborough
The No. 8 Red Storm upset top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Windham behind the 6-3 wing's game-best 19 points. Garriepy converted numerous off-hand finishes and shot a hyper-efficient 8-11 from the floor.
Class A South Semifinals schedule
Thursday, Feb. 19 at the Portland Expo
No. 6 Portland vs. No. 2 Sanford, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Scarborough vs. No. 5 Cheverus, 7:45 p.m.
Games will be live streamed on WHOU.live, which requires a paid subscription.