Maine High School Boys Basketball Tournament: 5 Standouts from the Class A South Quarterfinals

See who made the difference in the first round of the Miain boys basketball playoffs.

Greg Levinsky

Nicola Plalum helped Cheverus advance to the Class A semifinals with a 61-60 win over Thornton Academy.
The Maine boys high school basketball tournament is in full swing, with the quarterfinal rounds in all of Class A, Class D and B North finishing up Saturday.

With a scheduled off day on Sunday, here are 5 standouts from Saturday's Class A South quarterfinals at the Portland Expo.

Dylan Gendron, Sanford

The 6-2 senior guard dropped 20 points on efficient 7-14 shooting to lead the No. 2 Spartans over No. 10 Bonny Eagle 62-48 on Saturday.

Benilson Lumani, Portland

The 6-7 senior forward played a key role on both ends of the floor as the No. 6 Bulldogs upset No. 2 South Portland 34-33 on their home floor. Lumani posted 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Jameson Fitzpatrick and Khaleon Watkins, Cheverus

Fitzpatrick, a 6-5 senior forward, and Watkins, a 6-3 freshman forward, helped the No. 5 Stags knock off No. 4 Thornton Academy 61-60. Fitzpatrick posted 15 points and 9 rebounds, playing his best basketball late to help stave off a furious Trojans comeback. Watkins posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Layton Garriepy, Scarborough

The No. 8 Red Storm upset top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Windham behind the 6-3 wing's game-best 19 points. Garriepy converted numerous off-hand finishes and shot a hyper-efficient 8-11 from the floor.

Class A South Semifinals schedule
Thursday, Feb. 19 at the Portland Expo

No. 6 Portland vs. No. 2 Sanford, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Scarborough vs. No. 5 Cheverus, 7:45 p.m.

Games will be live streamed on WHOU.live, which requires a paid subscription.

Published
Greg Levinsky has covered high school sports throughout New England since 2017. Currently based in Boston, his previous bylines include USA Today, The Washington Post and The Boston Globe. Greg is a 2020 graduate of Boston University and also works a full-time marketing role at a tech company. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.

