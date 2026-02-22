Maine High School Basketball Tournament: 4 Stars from the Classes A and B South Finals
The Maine High School Basketball State Tournament concluded its regional rounds this weekend. The Class B South boys and girls crowned champions Friday afternoon at the Portland Expo — and beat the snow — while the Class A South boys and girls capped the weekend Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Let's dive into who made a difference.
Abby Stackpole, Oceanside
The No. 2 Mariners deposited a barrage of 3-pointers in a 68-51 victory over No. 1 Gray-New Gloucester, and the 5-7 junior guard buried 4 of 5 attempts from distance en route to a team-high 20 points. Stackpole also added 4 rebounds and 2 assists, committing just 1 turnover.
Ian Lawrence, Yarmouth
Named the regional tournament MVP, the 6-4 senior forward posted 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals to lead the No. 4 Clippers to a 63-58 win over No. 2 Medomak Valley.
Lawrence paced Yarmouth to its first state final berth since 2022 with consistent performances throughout the tournament. WHOU.live commentator Paul True said it best, Lawrence "is the straw that stirs the drink" for the Class B South champs. To boot, Lawrence made all 13 free-throw attempts between the regional semifinal and final.
Kylie Lamson, Cheverus/South Portland
The 5-8 senior guard scored a game-high 19 points in the Stags' 46-35 win over No. 3 South Portland in a rematch of last year's Class AA state final. The regional tournament MVP sunk key shots throughout, including 8 first quarter points and a pair of fourth quarter free-throws to extend the lead to double-figures for the first time. Lamson and the Cheverus defense limited South Portland star junior Annie Whitmore to just 1-14 shooting.
Loic Ramazani, Portland
He might not be the Bulldogs leading scorer, but the 5-9 guard electrified the Cross Insurance Arena crowd with an all-around display (7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) in No. 6 Portland's 48-30 win over No. 5 Cheverus. The defensive ace provided the highlight of the tournament with a late blocked shot where he skied well above the rim, and served as the leader of a stifling system.
Honorable Mentions
Though they lost, two players shined during the Class B finals worth mentioning.
Gray-New Gloucester's 5-3 junior guard Abbey Steele erupted for 33 points as the top-seeded Patriots forged a comeback effort but fell short, 68-51. The scoring mark led all players in Portland games among Classes A and B, both boys and girls. She sunk 6 of 10 3-point attempts.
Medomak Valley's 6-3 senior guard Mason Nguyen closed his career with a 30-point outburst, but the Panthers fell to Yarmouth 63-58. The Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist scored 19 points in the fourth quarter.