Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in Maine heading into 2024?

These are eight quarterbacks that we've identified heading into the 2024 season

Orono's Jack Brewer returns as one of Maine's top quarterbacks in 2024
Orono's Jack Brewer returns as one of Maine's top quarterbacks in 2024 / Jack Brewer/X

SBLive recently featured eight quarterbacks across Maine who should be among the best in the state this upcoming high school football season.

Now we're giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the top returning signal caller playing in the Pine Tree State this fall.

All of the candidates already have varsity experience under their belt as starting quarterbacks.

Click the link above to read about the top returning quarterbacks and then vote in the poll below.

Voting will conclude Saturday, August 17, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

