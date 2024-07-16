Top returning Maine high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Maine high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 5-7 and the Pine Tree State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
Maine has begun to produce quarterback talent on regularly basis, with many of the state's top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to Maine.
The following is a list of top returning Maine quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Jack Brewer, Orono: There might not be a quarterback on this list that can match up to the kind of numbers Brewer put up for the Riots last season. The quarterback completed 130-of-191 passes for 2,707 yards and 45 touchdowns to just two mere interceptions.
Giovanni Staples, Westbrook: When it came to sophomore quarterbacks last season in Maine, Staples led the way among them all. Staples last fall completed 93-of-178 passes for 1,389 yards, 15 touchdowns and just a mere five interceptions.
Louis Thurston, Portland: Standing at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, Thurston can hurt you with either his legs or his arm. Coming off a big junior season with the Bulldogs, Thurston threw for around 1,000 yards and accounted for 10-plus touchdowns through the air.
Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee: Another a sophomore signal caller from last season that really put up some numbers was Doucette. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound quarterback turned in a big 2023 campaign and should have a big junior season. Doucette threw for 1,221 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Wyatt Benoit, Thornton Academy: Coming off a state championship season with the Trojans, it’s easy to see why Benoit is on this list. Last season, Benoit led Thornton Academy to a 9-4 record and an offense that averaged 28.7 points per game.
Jamier Rose, Noble: The junior signal caller had a solid season for the Knights in leading them to a 6-4 record. Rose finished 2023 completing 73-of-131 passes for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns. Rose also rushed for 1,285 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.
Andrew Padgett, Greely: Padgett had the Rangers’ offense humming through out the 2023 campaign and to a 6-4 record. The talented signal caller led Greely’s offense to 27.8 points per game last fall.
Brady Plante, Old Orchard Beach: Not many offenses were scoring as many points as the Seagulls were in 2023. Old Orchard Beach averaged over 60 points a game with Plante under center and the Seagulls scored 60-plus points eight times last fall.
This list was created with the contributions of Mainehighschoolfootball.com
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports