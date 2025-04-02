Vote: Who is the top returning Maine football player heading into the spring of 2025?
We know throughout the New England region that there's no spring high school football, but we're going to still take a look ahead anyways.
The quality of high school football play all throughout Maine was on full display in the 2024 season in every classification. That’s because the state is filled with talented athletes who can change games with either their arms, legs or both.
There’s no shortage of talented players in Maine, which makes it hard to pick just one as the best in the area.
So here at High School On SI Maine, we’re asking you, the fans, to decide.
Vote now on who is the top returning football player in Maine for 2025. Voting closes May 1st, 2025.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other players who may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominations:
Tres Walker, QB, Falmouth
Walker guided Falmouth to the Class B state championship win and was terrific every bit of the way. Walker for the 11-0 Navigators, completed 115-of-167 passes for 1,923 yards, 27 touchdowns to just four picks.
Tatum Doucette, QB, Messalonskee
Whether he was needed to run the ball or throw it, Doucette was solid in both departments for Messalonskee. The signal caller completed 89-of-170 passes for 1,294 yards and 19 touchdowns. Also rushed for 980 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Colin Moran, QB, Bonny Eagle
Another dual-threat quarterback that impressed last season was Moran for Bonny Eagle. Moran threw for 1,069 yards and nine touchdowns. Also rushed for 980 yards and found pay dirt 11 times.
Damon Martin, QB/DB, Poland
One of the state’s more underrated quarterbacks was Martin for Poland in 2024. Martin totaled 1,568 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns last season on offense. Defensively, Martin made plenty of plays from strong and free safety, totaling 54 tackles and four interceptions.
Cal Moody, QB, Wells
Coming off leading the Wells Warriors to the Class D state championship, Moody played a more modest role within the offense in 2024. Now as a key returner to a state champion, the quarterback will be expected to shoulder much more of the load with the graduation of running backs Dominic Buxton and Eli Potter.
Mauricio Sunderland, RB, Thornton Academy
One of the state's best running backs proved it week in and week out for the Trojans. Last season, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound tailback rushed for over 100 yards in the Class A state championship game against Portland.
Cordell Jones, WR/DB, Portland
Versatility is the name of the game for football players nowadays and Jones displayed every bit of that for the Bulldogs last season. Jones accounted for 1,216 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns on offense. Defensively, Jones made 41 tackles and intercepted two passes.
Alex Martin, ATH, Portland
Another Portland player that was a solid contributor to the 2024 Class A state championship team and would be slated to return is Martin. As a sophomore, Martin offensively compiled 209 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Martin ended the campaign totaling 52 tackles and three sacks.
Tanner Bradeen, ATH, Dirigo
There wasn't much Bradeen didn't do for the Cougars last season. The junior do-everything on offense rushed for 346 yards on 57 touches and scored three times at fullback. On defense, Bradeen made a team-high 92 tackles, five sacks and picked off a pass.
Kason Bagley, ATH, Orono
Bagley stepped up wherever he was needed at for the Red Riots in 2024 and looks to be one of the state's top returnees this upcoming campaign. As a junior on offense, Bagley accounted for 763 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns and on defense made 66 tackles and three interceptions.
