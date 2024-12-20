Vote: Who Was The Top Sophomore Football Player In Maine Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where sophomores that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top sophomore football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the sophomores that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected eight worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Hudson Lufkin, QB/DB, Dirigo
The sophomore signal caller played really well through the season, completing 64-of-129 passes for 854 yards and nine touchdowns. Also rushed for 716 yards and scored times. On defense, tallied 49 tackles and 10 went for a loss.
Colton Gallant, RB, Mountain Valley
Gallant provided a boost out of backfield for Mountain Valley, rushing for 483 yards on 87 carries and scoring four touchdowns. Also made 20 tackles on defense.
Nolan Pomerleau, RB/LB, Massabesic
Whether it was running the ball or making tackles, Pomerleau contributed plenty his sophomore season. At running back, he rushed for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he made 62 tackles, 9.5 for loss and one interception.
Matthew Wrigley, TE/DE, Mt. Blue
The sophomore tight end/defensive end played well this past season, catching nine passes for 119 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Defensively made four tackles as an edge rusher.
Reed Cousineau, LB, Mt. Blue
The outside linebacker has been strong for the Mt. Blue defense this season, with Cousineau making 74 total tackles and three have gone for a loss.
Nokutenda Muriro, LB, Oceanside
Muriro was among the sophomore leaders in the tackling department, notching 62 tackles, 14 for loss and three sacks.
Isaac Vail, LB, Gorham
The Gorham linebacker had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 51 tackles and putting himself among the tops in Maine amongst sophomores.
Alex Martin, ATH, Portland
Playing for the state champion Portland Bulldogs, Martin was a major contributor as a sophomore. On offense, Martin accounted for 251 all-purpose yards and on defense totaled 51 tackles, three sacks.
