10 Can’t-Miss Montgomery County High School Football Matchups in 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season is almost here, and High School on SI has you covered for the fall.
One of the best counties in the Old Line state for high school football and sports in general is Montgomery County, which is close to the Nation's Capital.
Featuring powerhouse schools such as Quince Orchard, Northwest, Paint Branch, Good Counsel, and Bullis, here is a list of 10 highly anticipated matchups in Montgomery County for the 2025 season.
Quince Orchard at Paint Branch - Friday, Sept. 5
John Kelley's Cougars are coming off the 2024 MPSSAA 4A state championship, their third title in the last four years. They open the season on the road against another MoCo powerhouse in Paint Branch. Last season, QO went an undefeated 13-0 en route to another state title, while Michael Nesmith's Panthers finished 9-2 and made it as far as the 4A quarterfinals. This will be the first matchup between the two schools since 2022, where the Cougars cruised to a 35-0 victory.
Northwest at Blake - Friday, Sept. 5
Another MoCo powerhouse matchup takes place that night as the Jaguars visit the Bengals. Northwest was previously coached by Bucky Clipper, but now David Riggio will be leading the Germantown school. Byron Marshall enters his fourth year as Blake's head coach. Last year, both teams finished 9-3 and made it to the state quarterfinals, Northwest in 4A and Blake in 3A.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase at Winston Churchill - Friday, Sept. 5
One of the more underrated local rivalries also takes place that night, as the Bulldogs host the Barons. Former Bethesda-Chevy Chase head coach Ben Minturn joins Joe Rydzewski's coaching staff for Churchill, while Matt Schwartback enters his second season as the Barons' head coach. B-CC took last year's matchup against the Bulldogs in a close 20-13 victory.
Winston Churchill at Walter Johnson - Friday, Sept 19
Two weeks later, Churchill will face another big football rival on the road, Walter Johnson. Aaron Fiddler's Wildcats will be looking to bounce back after finishing 5-6 in 2024. Churchill fared much better with a 7-5 record, but were eliminated by QO in the 4A second round. The Bulldogs took last year's contest by the score of 21-13.
Blake at Sherwood - Friday, Sept. 26
One of the biggest rivalries in the county, Sherwood took last year's matchup in a 24-0 shutout win over Blake. Pat Cilento's Warriors finished 10-3 and made it to the 3A state semifinals.
Sherwood at Quince Orchard - Friday, Oct. 10
The Warriors visit the Cougars in what could be a critical matchup in the second half of the regular season. QO won last year's matchup, 47-22, in Sandy Spring.
Northwest at Seneca Valley - Friday, Oct. 10
The Battle of Germantown will take place in October, as Northwest dominated Seneca Valley 27-0 in the regular season, and then 42-6 in the 4A second round. Quinton Cosby's Screamin' Eagles finished 7-4 in 2024.
DeMatha at Good Counsel - Friday, Oct. 10
The first private school matchup on the list, two of the best football programs in Maryland face off in Olney. The eventual WCAC champion Stags took last season's contest 16-7 over the Falcons. Good Counsel, led by head coach Andy Stefanelli, finished 7-5 in 2024.
Northwest at Quince Orchard - Friday, Oct. 24
THE biggest rivalry in Montgomery County, Northwest will once again visit QO in the Cougar Dome. Last season, Coach Kelley's squad snuck past the Jaguars in a nailbiting 24-17 victory. Who knows how Coach Riggio will lead his team against their archrivals this time around?
Georgetown Prep at Bullis - Friday, Nov. 7
The second private school matchup on the list, Georgetown Prep and Bullis will meet at the end of the IAC football season once again. Last year, the Little Hoyas beat the Bulldogs 33-10 for the 2024 IAC football championship.