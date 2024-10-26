3 takeaways from St. Frances Academy's dominating win over Clearwater Central Catholic
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA- St. Frances Academy (Maryland) was playing its eighth consecutive game on the road when they took on Clearwater Central Catholic on Friday night.
What easily could've been a trap game ahead of next week's rivalry game against IMG Academy was left with no doubt by game's end.
The Panthers rolled into James Brian Thomas Stadium on the Marauders' homecoming night, cruising to a 35-7 victory. St. Frances Academy improved to 6-3 on the season and will finally return back home next week after over two months on the road.
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the matchup and gives you three takeaways from the contest:
1. St. Frances Academy certainly passes the 'looks' test
When you see this group from Baltimore take the field, this is arguably one of the most impressive looking high school football teams in the country. I mean, when your losses are to Mater Dei (California), Orange Lutheran (California) and Duncanville (Texas), you're going up against some top-tier competition. The Panthers' offensive line stands over 6-foot-4, 300-plus pounds across and their opening drive of the game was an early indication that they were going to dominate the line of scrimmage. With an obvious size advantage up front, St. Frances Academy went to work and by halftime, was nearly at the mark that would put a running clock into effect. If there is any doubts out there if the Panthers are one of the best programs in the country, they certainly shut those down with arguably their most dominant win over one of Florida's top teams.
2. The Panthers will be ready for rival IMG Academy next week
Best believe that Messay Hailemariam understands the magnitude of next week's game against IMG Academy, a program St. Frances Academy has developed a annual rivalry with. The Panthers' lead man sent a message to his team after the win over CCC that St. Frances Academy can undo all of the pain of the close losses to national powerhouses this season and pulling a win over IMG would mean everything. Look for Hailemariam's crew to come out inspired and prepared to pull off their first win over the Ascenders since Nov. 19th, 2021.
3. For the first time this season, Clearwater Central Catholic was out-matched
Just coming off their first loss of the season to Venice last week, for anyone who was on hand for the game, anyone could tell you that CCC stood toe-to-toe with the Indians. On Friday night against St. Frances Academy, it was anything but and it's been awhile since they've seen domination like this. Probably the only two other times the Marauders have fallen like this is the last couple of Class 1M state championship games versus Chaminade-Madonna. Don't let these losses to Venice and St. Frances Academy changed your mind about this CCC, however. The Marauders will remain a threat to compete for the Class 1A state championship this winter.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl