A Duo of WCAC Stars Named to McDonald's All-American Game
A pair of student-athletes who compete in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference have been named to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game boys' roster.
Jordan Smith and Darius Bivins Earn One of High School Basketball's Top Honors
DMV products Jordan Smith Jr. (Paul VI Catholic High School, Chantilly, Virginia) and Darius Bivins (Bishop O’Connell High School, Arlington, Virginia) are among the twelve players selected to represent the East squad in the 49th annual McDonald’s All-American Game on March 31 in Glendale, Arizona.
“Nearly five decades into the McDonald’s All-American Games, I continue to be amazed by the talent who raise the bar every year, and the fans who show up to support them,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Vice President of Marketing, McDonald’s USA. “We can’t wait to welcome the Class of 2026 into this storied legacy and cheer them on as they write the next chapter of basketball history.”
Showcasing the Nation's Top High School Basketball Talent Since 1977
The McDonald’s All-American Game was established by Bob Geoghan in 1977 with the help of legendary DeMatha head coach Morgan Wootten and the iconic UCLA head coach John Wooden.
The annual event has served as a showcase for the nation’s top high school seniors with many of them going on to play in the NCAA Tournament, NBA and the Olympics.
Jordan Smith Jr. Has Led Paul VI to National Prominence
Jordan Smith Jr. has led the Paul VI Panthers to an elite ranking in various national polls including High School On SI.
Smith, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, is a five-star prospect who has narrowed his college list down to six schools: Duke, Arkansas, Georgetown, Kentucky, Indiana and Syracuse.
Smith, a four-year varsity performer, is the first player in Paul VI history to reach 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocks.
Smith plays AAU basketball for Team Takeover and also competes on the United States national team. He has captured a gold medal in each of the past two FIBA World Cup events.
Smith, a first-team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference performer last season, is joined on the McDonald’s All-American team by Bishop O’Connell senior point guard Darius Bivins, a product of the Washington Warriors AAU program.
Bivins Is Uncommitted But Has Numerous D1 Offers
Bivins, a 6-foot sharpshooter who was named first-team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference last season, is also undecided on his college plans.
A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Bivins has received offers from various Division 1 college programs including Rutgers, Seton Hall, Texas Tech and VCU.
Latrell Allmond Adds Another Virginia All-American to the McDonald's Roster
The state of Virginia will be well represented in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game.
Latrell Allmond, a Richmond, Virginia native, is also among the twelve student-athletes selected to represent the East squad in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game.
Allmond, a 6-foot-8-inch forward, plays at Petersburg High School in Petersburg, Virginia.
During his junior campaign at Richmond’s John Marshall High School, Allmond averaged 22 points, eight rebounds and nearly three blocks per game.
Allmond, a three-time state champion, has already signed to play college basketball at Oklahoma State University next season.
Through the first 15 games of his senior campaign, Allmond has tallied 12 double-doubles while averaging 23.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for a nationally ranked Petersburg High School team.
DMV Also Sends Two the Girls Game As Well
On the girls side, Jordyn Jackson, a five-star prospect and University of Maryland signee, has been selected to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Jackson is spending her senior campaign at The St. James Performance Academy in Springfield, Virginia after transferring from the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.
Jackson will be joined on the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game East squad by Duke signee and Sidwell Friends School guard Autumn Fleary who is a Baltimore native.