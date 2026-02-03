Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys Basketball Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
With many teams sidelined last week after Winter Storm Fern slammed a major portion of the East Coast the prior weekend, there’s no change in this week’s High School of SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10.
Saint John’s College, which fell to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic in its return to the court over the weekend, remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School, Gonzaga College, Archbishop Carroll, and Friendship Technology Prep.
KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep, Jackson-Reed, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Saint Albans School complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 17-6
The Cadets lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 50-47, after an overtime loss to Saint Frances Academy (Md.) at the A Very Melo Classic at Morgan State University.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 14-5
The Quakers’ 13-game winning streak was snapped in a 52-45 loss to Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran at the A Very Melo Classic.
3. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-7
The Eagles lost to Mount Saint Joseph (Md.) at the A Very Melo Classic/
4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 17-8
The Lions play at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) Tuesday.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 12-10
The Titans are scheduled to play Thurgood Marshall Academy Tuesday.
6. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 17-1
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt Thursday.
7. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 15-8
The Tigers are scheduled to play three games this week, starting with No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt Monday.
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 18-4
The Colts were awarded a forfeit victory over Garnet Patterson.
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 23-3
The Rough Riders have four games scheduled this week, including matchups with No. 7 Jackson-Reed and No. 6 KIPP D.C. Legacy Prep.
10. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-7
The Bulldogs’ losing skid hit four, dropping decisions to Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Episcopal (Va.).