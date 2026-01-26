Top Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 26, 2025
Saint John’s College maintain its hold as the No. 1 team in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10.
The Cadets, riding a seven-game winning streak, is followed by Sidwell Friends School and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rivals Gonzaga College and Archbishop Carroll. Friendship Technology Prep wrap up the Top 5.
The second 5 remains the same with KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep, Jackson-Reed, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Saint Albans School.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 17-4
The Cadets ran their winning streak to seven with decisions against Saint John Paul the Great Catholic (Va.) and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.)
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 14-4
The Quakers ran their winning streak to 13 with decisions against Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.) and Archbishop Wood (Pa.)
3. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-6
The Eagles split matches against Bishop Ireton (Va.) and Virginia No. 1 Paul VI Catholic (70-49 loss).
4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 17-8
The Lions defeated then-Maryland No. 2 Bishop McNamara after a 88-63 loss to Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 12-10
The Titans defeated KIPP College Prep and Paul Public Charter International.
6. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 17-1
The Bulldogs defeated Maya Angelou Public Charter School.
7. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 15-8
The Tigers routed Howard Dilworth Woodson, 88-39.
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 17-4
The Colts defeated Benjamin Banneker (69-46) and Bell (80-21).
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 23-3
The Rough Riders ran their winning streak to 11.
10. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-5
The Bulldogs dropped decisions to Landon School (Md.) and Bullis School (Md.).