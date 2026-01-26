High School

Top Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 26, 2025

The D.C. boys basketball Top 10 holds steady for another week with St. John's continuing to lead the way.

Derek Toney

Top-ranked St. John's enters this week on a seven-game winning streak, including a big WCAC win over Good Counsel.
Saint John’s College maintain its hold as the No. 1 team in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10. 

The Cadets, riding a seven-game winning streak, is followed by Sidwell Friends School and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rivals Gonzaga College and Archbishop Carroll. Friendship Technology Prep wrap up the Top 5.

The second 5 remains the same with KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep, Jackson-Reed, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Saint Albans School. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 17-4

The Cadets ran their winning streak to seven with decisions against Saint John Paul the Great Catholic (Va.) and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.)

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 14-4

The Quakers ran their winning streak to 13 with decisions against Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.) and Archbishop Wood (Pa.) 

3. GONZAGA COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 15-6

The Eagles split matches against Bishop Ireton (Va.) and Virginia No. 1 Paul VI Catholic (70-49 loss).

4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 17-8

The Lions defeated then-Maryland No. 2 Bishop McNamara after a 88-63 loss to Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic.

5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 12-10

The Titans defeated KIPP College Prep and Paul Public Charter International.

6. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 17-1

The Bulldogs defeated Maya Angelou Public Charter School.

7. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 15-8

The Tigers routed Howard Dilworth Woodson, 88-39.

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 17-4

The Colts defeated Benjamin Banneker (69-46) and Bell (80-21).

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 23-3

The Rough Riders ran their winning streak to 11. 

10. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 11-5

The Bulldogs dropped decisions to Landon School (Md.) and Bullis School (Md.).

