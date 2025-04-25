A former Georgia high school standout, Malaki Starks takes 5-star talent to Baltimore Ravens in NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens selected Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 27th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After experiencing homelessness in elementary and middle school, Starks was a top multi-sport athlete at Jefferson High School in Georgia. He was a 5-star prospect and state-champion long jumper before attending the University of Georgia.
Starks had a season-ending injury his freshman year at Jefferson. He returned his sophomore season to amass 848 total yards on offense and snag five interceptions.
He continued to play on both offense and defense during his junior year, even playing quarterback, and Jefferson’s only loss came in the state championship game in 2020. He made the 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 his senior season.
He finished his high school career with 81 career tackles, nine interceptions on defense. He had 2,384 rushing yards on 259 carries for 34 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
He was also a class 4A long jump champion his junior season—his only season—with a jump of 23 feet, 7 inches. He had a personal best of 24-9.
“I love track,” Starks told georgiadogs.com. “I got into it because of my older sister, she ran track, and I wanted to do everything that she did. My favorite event changed a lot. In middle school, it was high jump; I was very good at it. My favorite event from my freshman year to my junior year would be the 100. I hated the 200, but I learned to love it. And I love long jump. I was a triple jump fan, but it did too much to my knees, so I switched over to long jump. Long jump was my baby.”
Starks was a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the nation, according to 247sports.com. Here is the scouting report he had out of high school:
“Owns a workable frame. Has some length in the arms. Hovering right around 200 pounds, but should be able to bulk up once working with a college strength coach, if desired. A dynamic two-way player that gets the job done as a triple-option quarterback, but projects as a box safety or off-ball linebacker at the next level. One of the best overall athletes in the class of 2022 given track and field profile. Went 10.88 in the 100-meter dash spring before senior season. Also jumped over 22 feet. Swivel hips allow him to turn and stick with players in coverage. Initial burst makes it easy for him to get across the field.
“Competitive in pursuit and when the ball is in the air. Not the most technically sound tackler, but attacks ball carriers and isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder pads. Must continue to add some functional strength and get better at reading and reacting to what’s in front of him, but should be viewed as a high-ceiling defensive prospect given twitch, fluidity and physicality. Could morph into a hit-and-run linebacker that doesn’t have to leave the field or carve out a role as a larger safety that can crash a gap on first down, cover a slot receiver on second down and then blitz on third down. Has the potential to eventually hear his name called early on in the NFL Draft if everything comes together.”
At Georgia he earned All-American honors, and he was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award last season.
Here is NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s report on Starks:
“Starks split his time between nickelback and safety in the Bulldogs' defense. When he was in the slot, he showed quick feet with the ability to flip his hips and mirror underneath. To see him at his best, watch him carry a vertical route, stay in phase and high-point a deep ball against Clemson. From off coverage, he’s aggressive to squat on routes, and he’s had wins and losses because of it. He was caught flat-footed a few times in the games I studied. In the deep half, he takes good angles in pursuit and is a firm tackler in space. Sources at Georgia speak very highly of his character. His intelligence and leadership ability have blown NFL teams away in meetings. Overall, Starks didn’t make as many plays this past season as he did in 2023, but he has the versatility to move around the field and provide a lot of value.”
