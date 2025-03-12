Adrien Stevens reflects on his Bullis (Maryland) basketball career and his future at Marquette
Bullis basketball senior Adrian Stevens went out on top.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard ended his high school career with three consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) championships and a Maryland Private School State Basketball Tournament (MPSSBT) title.
“It feels really special,” Stevens said. “The film we had in the locker room last year after losing the championship, it just meant a lot to be able to come back. It just shows our growth as a team with the individuals on the team. There’s no other way you would want to end your season.”
Back on Feb. 23, the Bulldogs took down Georgetown Prep to claim their third straight IAC championship, and Stevens led the way with 16 points. Two weeks later on March 7, Bullis took down Clinton Grace to win the Maryland Private School State Basketball title. Stevens was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player (MOP).
Stevens was born April 6, 2006, in Kentucky, but he has lived in Potomac for a while. The Bulldogs senior has gotten a taste of how competitive DMV basketball really is.
“Every night, you’re matched up against somebody who wants to take what you have,” Stevens said. “There’s a lot of great players in the DMV — great players and coaches.”
Known for being a versatile two-way player, Stevens has modeled his game after Paul George with the way he can defend and create for himself and his teammates. The Bullis senior also hopes to play in the NBA, much like his idols George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James and Devin Booker.
Stevens’ high school basketball career didn’t start out with a bang, as a knee injury sidelined him his freshman year. Nevertheless, he was able to come back stronger than ever.
“I was coming into high school, and I thought things were going to be sweeter than they were,” Stevens said. “I thought I was going to come in there and contribute immediately. Coming off of my injury, I remember sticking it out in summer league games. There were some summer league games that I didn’t play at all.”
In his sophomore year, Stevens worked hard in practice while the basketball team had some good seniors. That Bullis team won the first of three consecutive IAC championships in 2023, with Stevens making All-League.
“I came off the bench my whole sophomore year,” he said. “It ended pretty well, so that was pretty special, especially coming off the bench. From there, once the seniors graduated, I got pushed into a role where I felt that I could show what I can do.”
The following summer is when various college coaches started contacting Stevens, which brought him a wave of attention. He won his second straight IAC championship with the Bulldogs his junior year in 2024, but Bullis fell to Bishop McNamara in the MPSSBT title game.
Finally, Stevens’ senior year ending with both a third consecutive IAC title and an MPSSBT title — the cherry on top.
“We had a lot of opportunities playing against some high-level competition from across the country,” Stevens said. “We came out with the IAC championship and the Maryland private school championship. That’s pretty much my career at Bullis summed up.”
The senior’s journey wouldn’t be complete without head coach Bruce Kelley, who has led Bullis’ boys basketball program since the 2004-05 school year.
“(Kelley) does a great job of holding me accountable, not letting me slack at all,” Stevens said. “If there’s any time in a game where I’m not giving my best effort or I could be doing something better, he’s quick to let me know. With that being said, he really believed in me and continues to believe in me, and that’s why I’m where I am.”
“(Stevens) is just selfless and wants to win,” Kelley said. “There are some people you have to coach on your team, and there are some people you get to coach. Adrien is a guy you get to coach. I am sad the season is over because I will not get to coach Adrien Stevens again. But it is better to have loved and lost than to have never loved before.”
Outside of Bullis, Stevens has gotten plenty of AAU experience with We-R1 Basketball, which gave him a chance after his knee injury.
“Those guys are great to me,” Stevens said. “They believed in me and gave me the keys to the team. That gave me the platform to show what I can do.”
With his high school career over, Stevens will be heading to Marquette University for college basketball. He officially committed to Marquette on Aug. 13, 2024.
“The relationship I had with the coaches was something different I hadn’t really experienced with any other school,” Stevens said. “They really did a great job of recruiting me and getting to know me and my family. They did everything I could ask for as far as the recruiting trail.”
Stevens will get extensive experience in Big East basketball and play under Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart.
“Big East basketball is tough,” Stevens said. “It’s a great, physical basketball conference. I think that I’ll have an opportunity to be in one of the best conferences in the country.”
Kelley is excited to see Stevens play at the next level, as he was watching highlights of Marquette playing against the University of Connecticut in Big East play.
“I love watching Marquette play,” Kelley said. “(Stevens) will be fine. They’ve got some other really good players going there as well. I think Marquette could use some of his outside shooting ability. I think (Big East) is the best basketball conference in America. Really good ball.”
Stevens wasn’t the only senior commit on Bullis, as he got to play alongside 7-foot German big man Eric Reibe, another top recruit in the DMV who will play at Connecticut.
“It’s been a learning experience, for sure,” Stevens said. “I think I was the first person at Bullis that he met. We’ve known each other for a while now, and we’ve gotten pretty close. I think Eric’s a great kid and has a high character. I think he’s going to do great things at the next level, and it’s been a pleasure playing with him — just the way he can do everything.”
