Archbishop Spalding lacrosse star Luke Doyle commits to St. Mary's (Maryland)
Without a doubt, 2026 Archbishop Spalding long-stick midfielder/defenseman Luke Doyle has created a lot of excitement in the lacrosse world recently.
First of all, his Spalding Cavaliers have won their last two MIAA A Conference contests in impressive fashion, as they look like championship contenders. Secondly, his older brother, Aiden Doyle, who is a senior attackman for the Division III St. Mary's College of Maryland Seahawks, became his program's all-time leader in goals scored (134) a couple of weeks ago. Finally, not long ago, Luke decided to follow in his brother's footsteps in terms of his future scholastic lacrosse program by committing to the Seahawks and Coach Jason Childs.
Luke, the latest of several MIAA players to choose St. Mary's, says he is going there because he loves both the coaches and the atmosphere, and he felt he had to "keep it in the family". As for the head coach, Childs continues to have a solid run in beautiful St. Mary's City. He has led the Seahawks to many successful seasons. And, right now, Childs' program, in its fourth-year as a member of the United East Conference, is aiming for its fourth-consecutive season of double-digit victories, as well as for three-straight years with both conference tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances.
Many congratulations and best of luck to Luke. He is very much the latest MIAA Lacrosse player from a current top high school program in its conference to choose a college program very much in the same boat.