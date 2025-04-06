High School

Archbishop Spalding lacrosse star Luke Doyle commits to St. Mary's (Maryland)

Doyle will join the Seahawks where his older brother, Aiden, just became the program's all-time leading scorer

Al Franyo

Archbishop Spalding LSM/defenseman Luke Doyle has announced his commitment to play college lacrosse at St. Mary's (Maryland).
Archbishop Spalding LSM/defenseman Luke Doyle has announced his commitment to play college lacrosse at St. Mary's (Maryland). / Archbishop Spalding lacrosse

Without a doubt, 2026 Archbishop Spalding long-stick midfielder/defenseman Luke Doyle has created a lot of excitement in the lacrosse world recently.

First of all, his Spalding Cavaliers have won their last two MIAA A Conference contests in impressive fashion, as they look like championship contenders. Secondly, his older brother, Aiden Doyle, who is a senior attackman for the Division III St. Mary's College of Maryland Seahawks, became his program's all-time leader in goals scored (134) a couple of weeks ago. Finally, not long ago, Luke decided to follow in his brother's footsteps in terms of his future scholastic lacrosse program by committing to the Seahawks and Coach Jason Childs. 

Luke, the latest of several MIAA players to choose St. Mary's, says he is going there because he loves both the coaches and the atmosphere, and he felt he had to "keep it in the family". As for the head coach, Childs continues to have a solid run in beautiful St. Mary's City. He has led the Seahawks to many successful seasons. And, right now, Childs' program, in its fourth-year as a member of the United East Conference, is aiming for its fourth-consecutive season of double-digit victories, as well as for three-straight years with both conference tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances.

Many congratulations and best of luck to Luke. He is very much the latest MIAA Lacrosse player from a current top high school program in its conference to choose a college program very much in the same boat.

Published
Al Franyo
AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo

Home/Maryland