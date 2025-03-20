Archbishop Spalding's Cooper Johnson commits to Flagler for lacrosse
As was featured here recently, the Flagler Saints, led by Coach Brian Duncan and in their fourth season of Divison II play, have taken their mens lacrosse program to much higher levels this year.
The growth is reflected in both their on-field results and their ability to add MIAA lacrosse talent to their roster.
Flagler, from beautiful and quaint St. Augustine, Florida, is current ranked No. 8 in this week’s USILA Coaches Poll, the school's highest ranking ever. And, recently, Coach Duncan received another big commitment from another 2026 MIAA face-off man.
Cooper Johnson from Archbishop Spalding, who competes in both football and lacrosse, has committed to Flagler. Cooper plays year-round with his ProStart Lacrosse club team.
At Flagler, Johnson will continue to wear the red and he says he chose Flagler for lacrosse because of the program’s growth over the years and the strong leadership of the coaching staff. Coach Duncan has built a competitive program, which was the top reason for Cooper picking the Saints. The overall team atmosphere and camaraderie were also very impressive to him. And, as for the academic side, he plans to pursue a degree in Sports Management.
Many congratulations to Cooper. We can say that he currently has ties to both a high school and a college program that not only have shown a lot of improvement in the past few years, but which may well have even better results to come. While nothing is promised, wouldn’t it be something if Cooper was a part of the first MIAA A Conference title and national championship teams for Spalding and Flagler, respectively?