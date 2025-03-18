Flagler Lacrosse’s Rise: MIAA Talent Pipeline Fuels Saints’ Historic Season
Since launching the Flagler College lacrosse program, head coach Brian Duncan has worked tirelessly to recruit top talent, particularly from Maryland’s powerful Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA). His efforts have helped the Saints steadily improve since their inaugural season in 2022. However, this year, Flagler has reached new heights.
With a 9-1 record and a Top 10 national ranking, the Saints have emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 lacrosse season. As expected, former MIAA standouts are playing a key role in the team’s success, stepping up in big moments and solidifying Flagler’s reputation as a rising program.
Building a Powerhouse: The MIAA Connection
The phrase "If you build it, they will come" certainly applies to the Saints’ growth. Duncan has strengthened Flagler’s recruiting pipeline with the MIAA, and more top players from the prestigious league are choosing St. Augustine for their college lacrosse careers. The trend shows no signs of slowing down, with several more MIAA commitments expected in the coming months.
One of the latest additions to Flagler’s roster is 2026 face-off specialist Nate Shutt from John Carroll School in Bel Air, Maryland. Shutt, who transferred from North Harford High School, recently announced his commitment to the Saints.
Why Flagler? Shutt’s Decision
For Shutt, Flagler’s location was an immediate draw. The prospect of playing college lacrosse in the South, near the beach, was highly appealing. Beyond the picturesque setting of St. Augustine, he was drawn to the program’s culture and competitive spirit.
“I love that the Saints are gritty, competitive, and growing,” Shutt said. “Coach Duncan and his staff have built a close team, and I wanted to be part of that.”
A key factor in Shutt’s decision was the presence of so many Maryland players already at Flagler. The strong MIAA representation made the program feel like a home away from home, an important consideration as he prepares to play far from his Maryland roots.
“I feel like I’ll be part of something special,” Shutt added. “I want to help Flagler accomplish great things and build its legacy.”
Looking Ahead
As Shutt prepares for his college career, he remains focused on his current team at John Carroll. Competing for both John Carroll and the Nationals LC, he aims to help his high school program continue its upward trajectory under second-year head coach Gunnar Waldt.
With Duncan’s recruiting success and Flagler’s rapid ascent in the lacrosse world, the Saints are quickly becoming a force to watch. As more top MIAA players follow Shutt’s lead, Flagler’s future looks brighter than ever.