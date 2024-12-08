Arundel Ends A 49-Year Football State Championship Drought By Winning The 2024 MPSSAA 3A Crown
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - Arundel High football championship drought ended in rousing fashion Saturday evening.
The Wildcats defeated Linganore, 35-7, to win the Class 3A title at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Senior running back TJ Mordecai rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for Arundel (12-1).
The Wildcats, ranked No. 14 in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25, scored the first 35 points against the previously undefeated and 12th-ranked Linganore, inducing a running clock in the third quarter en route to their first state title since 1975. It’s the first title for an Anne Arundel County (Md.) school since 2011 (Old Mill, 4A).
Naseen Tention added a rushing and receiving score for Arundel, and Delaware State-bound defensive end Brandon Gorham had an interception return for a touchdown.
Chase Perry’s 31-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was the only score for Linganore (13-1), which dropped its fifth straight title game.
MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
No. 14 Arundel 35, No. 12 Linganore 7
Arundel 13 7 15 0 - 35
Linganore 0 0 0 7 - 7
First quarter
Arundel - TJ Mordecai 18 run (Brandon Fienblatt kick)
Arundel - Mordecai 4 run (Fienblatt kick)
Second quarter
Arundel - Brandon Gorham 9 interception (Fienblatt kick)
Third quarter
Arundel - Naseem Tention 46 pass from Amir Lowery (Fienblatt kick)
Arundel - Tention 5 run (Lowery run)
Fourth quarter
Linganore - Chase Perry 31 pass from Shawn Pelovitz (Ayden Marsh kick)
Team statistics
First downs - Arundel 17, Linganore 8
Rushing yards - Arundel 257, Linganore 10
Passing yards - Arundel 81, Linganore 84
Total yards - Arundel 338, Linganore 94
Penalty yards - Arundel 2-9, Linganore 10-79
Individual statistics
Rushing - Arundel (TJ Mordecai 18-139, Ahmir Lowery 10-77, Naseen Tention 7-41, Arundel 1-0); Linganore (Bradly Matthews 14-21, Shawn Pelovitz 13-minus 11)
Passing - Arundel (Lowery 6-9-1-81); Linganore (Pelovitz 10-20-2-84)
Receiving - Arundel (Tention 4-57, Jacob Dy 2-24); Linganore (Amir Short 4-25, Chase Perry 3-48, Matthews 2-7, Collin Doyle 1-4)
Tackles - Arundel (Nick Oliver 12, Brandon Gorham 6, Elijah Caldwell 6, Kaleb Omotosho 5, Jaylen Williams 3, Ryan Echenbaugh 2, Andre Younger 2, Manasseh Ojaomo 1, Josh Ojo 1, Erin Beavers 1, Jonathan Coleman 1, Nick Billheimer 1, Russell Bonham 1); Linganore (Brady Keister 9, Alex Tortolani 6, Zach Bieritz 6, Alex Lambert 6, Caden Keister 4, Noah Orndorff 3, Chase Roberts 2, Chase Perry 2, Jason Capone 2, Casey Willett 1, Collin Doyle 1, Ben Butler 1, Amir Short 1)