Arundel Ends A 49-Year Football State Championship Drought By Winning The 2024 MPSSAA 3A Crown

The Wildcats impress during their 35-7 romp over Linganore

Derek Toney

The Arundel football team celebrates its 2024 MPSSAA Class 3A state championship on the turf at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium following its 35-7 win over Linganore in the title game. It was the first football state championship for the Wildcats since 1975.
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - Arundel High football championship drought ended in rousing fashion Saturday evening.

The Wildcats defeated Linganore, 35-7, to win the Class 3A title at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Senior running back TJ Mordecai rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for Arundel (12-1).

The Wildcats, ranked No. 14 in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25, scored the first 35 points against the previously undefeated and 12th-ranked Linganore, inducing a running clock in the third quarter en route to their first state title since 1975. It’s the first title for an Anne Arundel County (Md.) school since 2011 (Old Mill, 4A). 

Naseen Tention added a rushing and receiving score for Arundel, and Delaware State-bound defensive end Brandon Gorham had an interception return for a touchdown.

Chase Perry’s 31-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was the only score for Linganore (13-1), which dropped its fifth straight title game.

MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 

at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

No. 14 Arundel 35, No. 12 Linganore 7

Arundel 13 7 15 0 - 35

Linganore 0 0 0 7 - 7

First quarter

Arundel - TJ Mordecai 18 run (Brandon Fienblatt kick)

Arundel - Mordecai 4 run (Fienblatt kick)

Second quarter

Arundel - Brandon Gorham 9 interception (Fienblatt kick)

Third quarter

Arundel - Naseem Tention 46 pass from Amir Lowery (Fienblatt kick)

Arundel - Tention 5 run (Lowery run)

Fourth quarter

Linganore - Chase Perry 31 pass from Shawn Pelovitz (Ayden Marsh kick)

Team statistics

First downs - Arundel 17, Linganore 8

Rushing yards - Arundel 257, Linganore 10

Passing yards - Arundel 81, Linganore 84

Total yards - Arundel 338, Linganore 94

Penalty yards - Arundel 2-9, Linganore 10-79

Individual statistics

Rushing - Arundel (TJ Mordecai 18-139, Ahmir Lowery 10-77, Naseen Tention 7-41, Arundel 1-0); Linganore (Bradly Matthews 14-21, Shawn Pelovitz 13-minus 11)

Passing - Arundel (Lowery 6-9-1-81); Linganore (Pelovitz 10-20-2-84)

Receiving - Arundel (Tention 4-57, Jacob Dy 2-24); Linganore (Amir Short 4-25, Chase Perry 3-48, Matthews 2-7, Collin Doyle 1-4)

Tackles - Arundel (Nick Oliver 12, Brandon Gorham 6, Elijah Caldwell 6, Kaleb Omotosho 5, Jaylen Williams 3, Ryan Echenbaugh 2, Andre Younger 2, Manasseh Ojaomo 1, Josh Ojo 1, Erin Beavers 1, Jonathan Coleman 1, Nick Billheimer 1, Russell Bonham 1); Linganore (Brady Keister 9, Alex Tortolani 6, Zach Bieritz 6, Alex Lambert 6, Caden Keister 4, Noah Orndorff 3, Chase Roberts 2, Chase Perry 2, Jason Capone 2, Casey Willett 1, Collin Doyle 1, Ben Butler 1, Amir Short 1)

