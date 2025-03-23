Baltimore AAU coaching legend Carlton Carrington Sr., father of Wizards Rookie “Bub” Carrington, Dies
Legendary Baltimore AAU coach and the father of Washington Wizards rookie guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington has died.
On Friday, former players connected to Carlton Carrington Sr. posted on social media about his passing. No details are known publicly about his death.
The Washington Wizards posted a statement from the Carrington family on their social media account.
“While deeply heartbroken over the loss of Big Bub Carrington,” the statement on X read, “we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support that we’ve received. Your kindness, compassion, and thoughtful words have meant so much to our family and have brought comfort as we navigate this difficult time.
Carlton Carrington Sr. was Director of the Nike sponsored Baltimore Elite AAU program and also coached in the program. Carrington Sr. mentored players such as Will Barton, Donte Greene, Jamel Artis and Malcolm Delaney among others. Greene, who played high school basketball at Towson Catholic, was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft. Barton, who played at Lake Clifton High School, was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.
“Big Bub was the heart and soul of our family. He was a pillar in the community as someone who dedicated his life to serving others. We take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest and made it his mission to positively impact his community each and every day. We will miss his spirit, but know his legacy will live on in all the lives he touched.”
“Bub” Carrington, who played high school basketball at St. Frances Academy, was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and then traded to the Wizards. Carrington spent a season of college basketball at the University of Pittsburgh before opting to turn pro.
“I just want to say it’s been a tough 24 hours for our organization,” Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said Friday following Washington’s 120-105 loss to the Orlando Magic. “We want to give our thoughts and our condolences to the Carrington family, especially to Bub. He’s been a tremendous part of our organization; a bright, beautiful young man, This is obviously a very difficult, like I said, 24 hours. Our thoughts and our prayers are with his family and we just wish the continued best for him.”