Baltimore Metro High School Football Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025

Two Anne Arundel County powers, one private and one public, return to the Top 10

Derek Toney

Arundel improved to 5-1 with a big Anne Arundel County victory over Glen Burnie and returned to the Baltimore Metro Top 10, at No. 10.
Two Anne Arundel County (Md.) squads - Saint Mary’s and Arundel - are back in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 poll.

Saint Mary’s (4-3) is No. 6 after scoring 50 points in a victory over then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference match. Arundel (5-1), which won the Maryland Class 3A state title last season, is 10th. 

The Wildcats play at Severna Park in a key Anne Arundel County (Md.) league match Friday. Severna Park knocked off then-No. 6 and previously undefeated Old Mill this past weekend.

Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Milford Mill Academy, Calvert Hall College and McDonogh School. Loyola (No. 7), Mount Saint Joseph (8th) and No. 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar joins St. Mary’s and Arundel in the second 5. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Thomas More (Conn.), 60-0

This week: vs. The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 17

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Concordia Prep, 49-10

This week: Off (next game - at No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 24)

3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated New Town, 50-8

This week: vs. Woodlawn, Oct. 16

4. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 McDonogh School, 28-21

This week: vs. No. 6 Saint Mary’s, Oct. 17

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Calvert Hall College, 28-21

This week: Off (next game - at Concordia Prep, Oct. 25)

6. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 50-35

This week: at No. 4 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 17

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to Saint Mary’s, 50-35

This week: vs. No. 8 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 17

8. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 20-9

This week: at No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 17

9. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 54-0

This week: vs. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical at Morgan State University, Oct. 18

10. ARUNDEL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 34-13

This week: at Severna Park, Oct. 17

