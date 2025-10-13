Baltimore Metro High School Football Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
Two Anne Arundel County (Md.) squads - Saint Mary’s and Arundel - are back in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 poll.
Saint Mary’s (4-3) is No. 6 after scoring 50 points in a victory over then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference match. Arundel (5-1), which won the Maryland Class 3A state title last season, is 10th.
The Wildcats play at Severna Park in a key Anne Arundel County (Md.) league match Friday. Severna Park knocked off then-No. 6 and previously undefeated Old Mill this past weekend.
Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Milford Mill Academy, Calvert Hall College and McDonogh School. Loyola (No. 7), Mount Saint Joseph (8th) and No. 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar joins St. Mary’s and Arundel in the second 5.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Thomas More (Conn.), 60-0
This week: vs. The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 17
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Concordia Prep, 49-10
This week: Off (next game - at No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 24)
3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated New Town, 50-8
This week: vs. Woodlawn, Oct. 16
4. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 McDonogh School, 28-21
This week: vs. No. 6 Saint Mary’s, Oct. 17
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Calvert Hall College, 28-21
This week: Off (next game - at Concordia Prep, Oct. 25)
6. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 50-35
This week: at No. 4 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 17
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 4-3
Last week: Lost to Saint Mary’s, 50-35
This week: vs. No. 8 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 17
8. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 20-9
This week: at No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 17
9. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 54-0
This week: vs. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical at Morgan State University, Oct. 18
10. ARUNDEL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 34-13
This week: at Severna Park, Oct. 17