High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings

Derek Toney

Gilman cracks the Top 10 after knocking off Calvert Hall.
Gilman cracks the Top 10 after knocking off Calvert Hall. / Messiah Jews Hudl

Another topsy-turvy weekend in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference brings change in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 poll.

Gilman School enters at No. 8 after a road victory at then-No. 5 Calvert Hall College. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1. 

The Panthers will play an up-and-coming The Saint James Performance Academy program from Northern Virginia Saturday afternoon at Under Armour Stadium in South Baltimore before a showdown at IMG Academy (Fla.) the following weekend that will have huge implications nationally. 

Three-time defending MIAA A champion Archbishop Spalding, which has secured the No. 1 seed in the league playoffs, is No. 2 followed by Milford Mill Academy, McDonogh School and St. Mary’s. McDonogh and St. Mary’s have clinched MIAA A playoff spots. 

The second 5 features Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Gilman, Calvert Hall and Mount St. Joseph. Gilman, Calvert Hall and Mount St. Joseph is in play for the final MIAA A postseason spot. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10: 

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 6-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.) at Under Armour Stadium, Nov. 1

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Loyola Blakefield, 56-6

This week: vs. No. 10 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 31


3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Randallstown, 48-12

This week: vs. Owings Mills, Oct. 31

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 25-0

This week: vs. No. 8 Gilman School, Nov. 1

5. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 6-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Mount Saint Joseph, 20-7

This week: vs. Severn School, Oct. 31

6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 42-0

This week: vs. Digital Harbor, Oct. 31

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 50-6

This week: at Patterson, Oct. 31

8. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-4

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Calvert Hall College, 13-7

This week: at No. 4 McDonogh School, Nov. 1

9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 4-4

Last week: Lost to Gilman School, 13-7

This week: at Concordia Prep, Nov. 1

10. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 6-4

Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Saint Mary’s, 20-7

This week: at No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 31

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland