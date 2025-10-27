Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings
Another topsy-turvy weekend in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference brings change in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 poll.
Gilman School enters at No. 8 after a road victory at then-No. 5 Calvert Hall College. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1.
The Panthers will play an up-and-coming The Saint James Performance Academy program from Northern Virginia Saturday afternoon at Under Armour Stadium in South Baltimore before a showdown at IMG Academy (Fla.) the following weekend that will have huge implications nationally.
Three-time defending MIAA A champion Archbishop Spalding, which has secured the No. 1 seed in the league playoffs, is No. 2 followed by Milford Mill Academy, McDonogh School and St. Mary’s. McDonogh and St. Mary’s have clinched MIAA A playoff spots.
The second 5 features Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Gilman, Calvert Hall and Mount St. Joseph. Gilman, Calvert Hall and Mount St. Joseph is in play for the final MIAA A postseason spot.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.) at Under Armour Stadium, Nov. 1
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Loyola Blakefield, 56-6
This week: vs. No. 10 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 31
3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Randallstown, 48-12
This week: vs. Owings Mills, Oct. 31
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 25-0
This week: vs. No. 8 Gilman School, Nov. 1
5. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 6-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Mount Saint Joseph, 20-7
This week: vs. Severn School, Oct. 31
6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 42-0
This week: vs. Digital Harbor, Oct. 31
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 50-6
This week: at Patterson, Oct. 31
8. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Calvert Hall College, 13-7
This week: at No. 4 McDonogh School, Nov. 1
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 4-4
Last week: Lost to Gilman School, 13-7
This week: at Concordia Prep, Nov. 1
10. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-4
Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Saint Mary’s, 20-7
This week: at No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 31