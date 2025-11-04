Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
There’s no change in the final High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 of the regular season as Saint Frances Academy, which has held the area and state top-ranking all season, is in position to stake its claim as the nation’s best squad.
The Panthers, who moved to No. 1 in the latest High School on SI national Top 25, will play at Florida powerhouse IMG Academy (ranked No. 2) Friday evening.
It’s the “win or go home” season in Maryland as the state public and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs start this weekend. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding begins its quest for a fourth straight MIAA A Conference title with a semifinal match against No. 8 Gilman School. No. 4 McDonogh School and fifth-ranked Saint Mary’s will play in the other semifinal.
The state public tournament starts with region first round play. No. 6 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar and 10th-ranked and undefeated Guilford Park will host opening round games.
No. 3 and undefeated Milford Mill Academy has a first-round bye in the Class 3A North Region. The Millers host New Town or Franklin in the next weekend's second round.
No. 9 Calvert Hall College, which missed the MIAA A postseason, will prepare for its annual Turkey Bowl match with Loyola Blakefield at Towson University’s Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving morning.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.), 35-0
This week: at IMG Academy (Fla.), Nov. 7
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Mount Saint Joseph, 56-20
This week: vs. No. 8 Gilman School, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinal, Nov. 7
3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Owings Mills, 42-0
This week: vs. New Town or Franklin, Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Gilman School, 31-0
This week: vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s, MIAA A semifinal, Nov. 7
5. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-3
Last week: Defeated Severn School, 36-13
This week: at No. 4 McDonogh School, MIAA A semifinal, Nov. 7
6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 50-0
This week: vs. Woodlawn or Parkville, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region playoffs first round, Nov. 7
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Patterson, 34-3
This week: vs. Friendly, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs first round, Nov. 8
8. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-5
Last week: Lost to No. 4 McDonogh School, 31-0
This week: at No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A semifinal, Nov. 7
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-4
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 12-7
This week: Off (next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27)
10. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Long Reach, 46-0
This week: vs. Chopticon, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs first round, Nov. 7