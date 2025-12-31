Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 31, 2025
Patterson Mill and Smithsburg have made their way into the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 rankings.
The Huskies debut at No. 19 after winning their bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament. Smithsburg is No. 25, courtesy of a 9-0 start including a pair of victories at the Candy Cane Classic.
Bishop McNamara remains No. 1, followed by Bullis School, Saint Vincent Pallotti, Saint Frances Academy and Our Lady of Good Counsel. Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Academy of the Holy Cross, Saint Mary’s and Rosedale Christian Academy complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-2
The Mustangs won the Vincent Cannizzaro Division title at Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-3
The Bulldogs, who placed fourth in the Vincent Cannizzaro Division at the Nike Tournament of Champions, lost to Virginia No. 1 Princess Anne in the Wonderland bracket final at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
3. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-4
The Panthers play Manchester (Va.) at the Panther Hoopla tournament at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 9-3
The Panthers lost to Virginia No. 1 Princess Anne in the Wonderland bracket semifinals at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-3
The Falcons won both their matches at the Candy Cane Classic after finishing third at the Cherokee Invitational (Dithlihi bracket) in North Carolina.
6. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 4-5
The Roadrunners advanced to the semifinals at the Battle in the Bull Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
7. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 7-5
The Crusaders host No. 9 Academy of the Holy Cross Saturday.
8. ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-2
The Tartans will compete at Title IX Holiday Invitational at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.)
9. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 12-1
The Saints won the 695Hoops Division bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.
10. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-4
The Panthers lost to then-No. 14 St. Mary’s in the 695Hoops Division final at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.
11. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 4-6
The Knights lost to Woodgrove (Va.) at the Christy Winters Invitational in Virginia.
12. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 4-8
The Warriors are playing at the Boo Williams Invitational in Virginia.
13. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 6-0
The Panthers won their two matches at the Governor’s Challenge.
14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 6-0
The Jaguars are playing at the Title IX Classic after winning the Antonio Johnson Division title at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 6-5
The Eagles lost to Bishop Ireton (Va.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 6-4
The Cavaliers lost to Saint Paul VI Catholic at the Panther Hoopla tourney in Virginia.
17. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 3-5
Saint Timothy’s return to action Jan. 7 against Archbishop Spalding.
18. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 6-1
The Engineers won the Saladin Reese Division title at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.
19. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-1
The Huskies won the Tracey Carrington Division title at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.
20. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 6-1
The Doves dropped their first match of the season to Patterson Mill at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.
21. OAKLAND MILLS
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 5-2
The Scorpions split two games at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.
22. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 8-5
The Reds lost to then-No. 18 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in the Saladin Reese final at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.
23. FREDERICK
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 6-2
The Cadets split their two games at the Candy Cane Classic.
24. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 5-0
The Bulldogs return to action against Walt Whitman Jan. 6
25. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 9-0
The.Leopards defeated then-No. 22 Urbana at the Candy Cane Classic.