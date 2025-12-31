High School

Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 31, 2025

Patterson Mill and Smithsburg make their way into this week's Maryland Girls High School Basketball state rankings

Derek Toney

With a bracket victory at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament, Patterson Mill debuts in the Maryland Top 25 at No. 19.
With a bracket victory at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament, Patterson Mill debuts in the Maryland Top 25 at No. 19. / Patterson Mill Girls Basketball

Patterson Mill and Smithsburg have made their way into the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 rankings.

The Huskies debut at No. 19 after winning their bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament. Smithsburg is No. 25, courtesy of a 9-0 start including a pair of victories at the Candy Cane Classic.

Bishop McNamara remains No. 1, followed by Bullis School, Saint Vincent Pallotti, Saint Frances Academy and Our Lady of Good Counsel. Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Academy of the Holy Cross, Saint Mary’s and Rosedale Christian Academy complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:

1. BISHOP MCNAMARA 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 7-2

The Mustangs won the Vincent Cannizzaro Division title at Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona. 

2. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-3

The Bulldogs, who placed fourth in the Vincent Cannizzaro Division at the Nike Tournament of Champions, lost to Virginia No. 1 Princess Anne in the Wonderland bracket final at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.

3. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-4 

The Panthers play Manchester (Va.) at the Panther Hoopla tournament at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 9-3

The Panthers lost to Virginia No. 1 Princess Anne in the Wonderland bracket semifinals at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-3

The Falcons won both their matches at the Candy Cane Classic after finishing third at the Cherokee Invitational (Dithlihi bracket) in North Carolina.

6. ELIZABETH SETON 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-5

The Roadrunners advanced to the semifinals at the Battle in the Bull Holiday Invitational in North Carolina. 

7. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 7-5
The Crusaders host No. 9 Academy of the Holy Cross Saturday.

8. ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-2

The Tartans will compete at Title IX Holiday Invitational at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.)

9. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 12-1

The Saints won the 695Hoops Division bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.

10. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-4

The Panthers lost to then-No. 14 St. Mary’s in the 695Hoops Division final at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.

11. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-6

The Knights lost to Woodgrove (Va.) at the Christy Winters Invitational in Virginia.

12. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 4-8

The Warriors are playing at the Boo Williams Invitational in Virginia.

13. PIKESVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 6-0

The Panthers won their two matches at the Governor’s Challenge.

14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-0

The Jaguars are playing at the Title IX Classic after winning the Antonio Johnson Division title at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament. 

15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 6-5

The Eagles lost to Bishop Ireton (Va.) at the Governor’s Challenge.

16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 6-4

The Cavaliers lost to Saint Paul VI Catholic at the Panther Hoopla tourney in Virginia.

17. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-5

Saint Timothy’s return to action Jan. 7 against Archbishop Spalding.

18. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 6-1

The Engineers won the Saladin Reese Division title at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.

19. PATTERSON MILL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-1

The Huskies won the Tracey Carrington Division title at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.

20. WESTERN 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-1

The Doves dropped their first match of the season to Patterson Mill at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.

21. OAKLAND MILLS 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 5-2

The Scorpions split two games at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.

22. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 8-5

The Reds lost to then-No. 18 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in the Saladin Reese final at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament.

23. FREDERICK 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 6-2

The Cadets split their two games at the Candy Cane Classic.

24. WINSTON CHURCHILL 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-0

The Bulldogs return to action against Walt Whitman Jan. 6

25. SMITHSBURG

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 9-0

The.Leopards defeated then-No. 22 Urbana at the Candy Cane Classic.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland